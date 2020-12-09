Capital Region Priest, Father Peter Young, dies at age 90

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy began his coronavirus briefing Wednesday with the sad news that Capital Region Priest, Father Peter Young, has died at the age of 90.

Father Young dedicated over 61 years of his life serving the impoverished, addicted, and socially disenfranchised. Through his work, Father Young accomplished a great deal including the following:

Decriminalized alcoholism in New York State under Governor Rockefeller, moving public intoxication from the penal code into the public health realm.

Recommended by Governor Rockefeller as New York State Senate Chaplain, a position he held for over 40 years.

Created over 50 community based organizations in the capital region including Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

As New York State Department of Correctional Services Chaplain created the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Treatment Program (ASAT) which serves as a national model, served over 40,000 inmates in New York State prisons.

Named #2 of the top 25 New Yorkers in a reader survey conducted by Empire State Report’s 25th anniversary celebration in 2001, one of the most unforgettable and historic years in the history of the United States and the Empire State. Father Young’s popularity surpassed Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, #4. Father Young was noted specifically for his efforts in changing the lives of alcoholics.

Founded Peter Young Housing Industries and Treatment providing treatment, housing, and vocational/employment services to over 5,000 individuals on a given day in over 70 locations throughout 100 programs in New York State.

“We are saddened at the news of Father Young’s death. In faith, we rejoice that he goes to his Lord and ours. We are filled with gratitude for his priestly presence and with no small amount of joy for his life of service. He changed and saved many lives through his ministry to those who struggle with addiction, and that is a legacy that will not be forgotten,” said Bishop Edward Scharfenberger.

Father Young leaves behind a legacy of selflessness and dedication to public service. His presence will be missed by many, and his memory will live on through those his efforts touched.