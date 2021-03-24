Albany Priest, Father Michael Farano, dies at age 78

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany sadly announced the passing of Father Michael Farano, a 53-year beloved priest in the Diocese of Albany, who died peacefully Wednesday at the age of 78.
Father Farano was born in Glenns Falls and attended seminary in Albany. He was an accomplished man with many achievements throughout his life and served the Capital Region community as an ordained priest, as well as in many other roles throughout his priesthood.
This truly is an end of an era in the Diocese of Albany. Father Farano served the Diocese with fierce dedication for more than 50 years,” the Diocese of Albany said in a statement. “He held so many critical roles, it’s hard to know where to begin the list of accomplishments. He was a force for good throughout our Diocese, and always had the best interests of our priests, our parishes and our people at the center of all he did. He will be missed by so many who saw him as a mentor, a brother, a friend. While we know Father Farano was prepared for this moment and had lived his life for this moment, we will miss his presence and his witness to the faith.