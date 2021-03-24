Albany Priest, Father Michael Farano, dies at age 78

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany sadly announced the passing of Father Michael Farano, a 53-year beloved priest in the Diocese of Albany, who died peacefully Wednesday at the age of 78.

Father Farano was born in Glenns Falls and attended seminary in Albany. He was an accomplished man with many achievements throughout his life and served the Capital Region community as an ordained priest, as well as in many other roles throughout his priesthood.