Capital Region pediatricians give first doses of COVID vaccine to ages 5-11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for children ages 5-11, some parents in the Capital Region are jumping on the opportunity to vaccinate their kids. Brothers Mason and Ethan both received their first dose Friday.

“My mom thought that since I went first for the flu shot, my brother would go first for the COVID vaccine,” Mason says while pointing to his brother.

Earlier in the week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for this age group. The CDC says this now opens up vaccines for around 28 million children. Dr. Ian Fecko, M.D., F.A.A.P. of Schoolhouse Pediatrics says at first the rollout was a bit bumpy.

“It was tough because they approved it so fast. So rolling this out on Wednesday was quite chaotic . Now we’re trying to figure out how many vaccines we can add onto our normal daily visits of well patients and sick patients. We’re still trying to get flu shots into kids and now you roll out another one,” the doctor says.

Dr. Fecko says he anticipates to vaccinate around 20-60 kids a day. He also says many parents feel comfortable taking their kids to the pediatrician for the shot. “5-11 is being done in doctor’s offices because we have this reputation of safety and caring for our patients and being champions of vaccines.”

Dr. Fecko says there is a chance some people may have to wait to vaccinate their kids until the supply can catch up with the demand. If your pediatrician is booked up for appointments, some pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid tell News10 parents can book COVID shot appointments at some of their locations in the Capital Region.

Some places in the Capital Region are holding vaccine pods for kids 5-11:

Schenectady County Public Health Services holding a COVID-19 vaccine POD for children 5-11 years old at the Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library from 10am-4pm on Saturday, November 6.

Robert C. Parker School in North Greenbush offering a vaccine clinic for students ages 5-11 Monday November 8th, from 3:30-5:30PM

Mechanicville Elementary School offering a vaccination clinic with Adirondack Health and Wellness on Friday, November 19, from 3:00-8:00PM.

Another way to get your child vaccinated is going to this website.

You can type in your zip code, and click on the vaccine option Pfizer-BioNTech (age 5-11). A list of locations will come up where you can schedule an appointment.