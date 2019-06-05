Capital Region Parade of Homes continues this weekend

This weekend is your last chance to take an inside look at some of the area’s newest homes for the Capital Region Parade of Homes.

Twelve homes showcasing the latest in interior and exterior design will be on display for the 19th annual event.

Ten builders will be debuting their best design work and proceeds from the tickets will benefit the Center for Disability Services.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson spoke with Erik Kohler, from Erik Kohler Homes, about his first experience participating in the event.

For more information, including tickets and locations, visit their website.