Capital Region Organizations Awarded Grants for Humanities Projects

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The National Endowment for the Humanities has announced $30 million in grants for 238 humanities projects across the country.

This round of funding will support vital research, education, preservation, and public programs in the humanities. In total New York state will receive $7,872,726.

Three organizations will be receiving grant money they are; New York State Archives Partnership Trust, the Shaker Heritage Society, and the SUNY Research Foundation, in Albany.

The SUNY Research Foundation will receive $146,179 for the project called “Passion Plays of Eighteenth-Century Mexico: Nahuatl and Spanish Festival Performances Under the Eye of the Inquisition”

The Shaker Heritage Society will receive $6,870 for the project called “Environmental Assessment Program”

The New York State Archives Partnership Trust will receive $43,513 for a project called “New York State’s Collection in the Balance: Planning HVAC Optimization at the Cultural Education Center”

