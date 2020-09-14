Capital Region nursing and adult care facility coronavirus-related deaths

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10)- The New York State Department of Health (DOH) is continuing to track the number of deaths from coronavirus in nursing home and adult care facilities. News10 looked at DOH reported numbers by county through the beginning of May.

A representative from the DOH says the numbers only include deaths that happened within a facility and are reported directly from the facility.

New York was an early leader in providing daily facility-specific information in the absence of a consistent federal standard for reporting long term care data. Fifteen states do not even publicly release any long term care fatality information. No one has been clearer in personalizing the human cost of the pandemic, which is why we required facilities to notify residents and families within 24 hours of any COVID case or fatality or face a penalty. Statement from the Department of Health

Albany, the county with the most nursing homes out of 11 Capital Region counties, reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths as of May 10, 37. That number has increased to 63 as of September 12.

Six coronavirus-related nursing home deaths were reported by the DOH as of May 10 for Rensselaer County, who has the second most nursing facilities in an 11 county area. With five facilities compared to Albany’s seven facilities, Rensselaer reported significantly fewer deaths than Albany County. According to the latest DOH numbers, 16 as of September 12.

Saratoga and Schenectady counties did not report any nursing home coronavirus-related deaths.

Greene, Montgomery, and Schenectady counties reported 10 deaths combined. Individually, Greene reported five, Montgomery reported three, and Schenectady reported two.

The graph below shows county nursing home COVID-19 related deaths across the Capital Region.

Nursing facility reported COVID-19 related deaths by county

Albany County

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Guilderland- 3

Teresian House Nursing Home Co. Inc.- 17

St. Peter’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center- 14

Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center- 11

Our Lady of Mercy Life Center- 10

Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center- 6

Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center- 2

Columbia County

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell- 12

Pine Haven Home- 7

Fulton County

Nathan Littauer Hospital Nursing Home- 2

Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare- 11

Greene County

The Pines at Catskill Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation- 5

Montgomery County

St. Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center- 0

River Ridge Living Center- 3

Rensselaer County

Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing- 3

Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center- 1

Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing- 1

Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center- 3

Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center- 8

Schenectady County

Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing- 2

Warren County

The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation- 5

Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing- 15

Washington County

Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc.- 11

