Capital Region nurse shares why she decided to get the Covid19 vaccine

Capital Region, N.Y. (news10)-Now that we are seeing the rollout of a Covid19 vaccine, what is it like to get the shot?

News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with a local registered nurse to get her take on the vaccine and why it was important for her to roll up her sleeve and get it.

Registered nurse Mary Jo Nethaway shared video of her documenting her day as she received the vaccine along with other healthcare workers on the frontlines fighting Covid19.

Anya: “How do you feel knowing that you are among the first people in the United States getting this vaccine?”

Mary Jo: “I feel honored. I am glad that we are able to get this first. I know some people were like, a little worried that the health care workers were first. But it just makes sense. Because we need to be healthy to take care of everybody else.”

As for any reactions to the vaccine, she said some minor soreness at the injection site.

Mary Jo: “Which a couple of Tylenol took away. Didn’t feel weird. Nothing like that.”

Up until last February Mary Jo had focused on wound care at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam, NY.

But when the pandemic struck, she joined a team in the ICU treating Covid patients.

She says her job, plus having an elderly mother at home, played a major role in her decision to get the vaccine even though there are othersin the medical field choosing to wait or even refusing to get it.

Mary Jo: “I know it sounds like it was a rushed thing and that was one thing everybody was concerned by how fast it went through. But that’s just where the timeline comes in- funding and pushing for the need. When I saw physicians there who are very scientifically based, they were like ‘Yeah, give it to me.’ I was really, really confident that this is what we have to do.”

She says she will go back for her second and final shot on January 10th.



