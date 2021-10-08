Capital Region natives help rebuild industry in local city

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Capital Region natives have invested millions of dollars in Amsterdam to rebuild its manufacturing industry.

“We’re busier than ever. We’ve never had more request for proposals in the entire existence of our company,” said Owner of Executive Group Lance Orcutt.

Orcutt, who’s a Johnstown native, and his business partner, who’s from Canajoharie, have spent around $10 million to invest in one million square feet of warehouse spaces in the city.

“This has been a blessing for our city. It’s been something that has really made a dramatic difference in not just our economy, but in the image of our city,” said Amsterdam Mayor Mike Cinquanti.

Cinquanti toured Orcutt’s furniture manufacturing company on Friday alongside Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

The company builds furniture for luxury hotels like The W, Equinox and the Ritz Carlton.

“We’re coming out of a tough time. The last year and a half has been very difficult, but we’re rebuilding our economy and part of rebuilding our economy is supporting manufacturing,” Santabarbara said.

The state lawmaker is pushing for a bill that would give funding to train high school students and prepare them for the manufacturing field. Like most businesses, Orcutt’s struggling to hire.

“We need to hire more people. We can’t fulfill the jobs we have,” Orcutt said.

While he looks to fill positions, Orcutt’s helping Amsterdam youth get a jump start on a potential career in the field.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to pull from this talent that we have here and continue to develop that workforce,” Orcutt said.

Some have wondered why the business partners built a hub for their company in Amsterdam. For Orcutt, that answer has come with time.

“You don’t realize what you have until you leave it and come back. I’ll never leave Upstate New York for the rest of my life,” Orcutt said.

Executive Group is now hiring. The average hourly wage is about $26.