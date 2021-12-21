Capital Region mother searches for missing son

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Karen Cavallaro, a mother of three, said she fears something bad has happened to her oldest son, Garrett Haverly. The 39-year-old made regular calls to her on Saturdays, but she has not heard from him since the beginning of November and his cell phone has been shut off.

A police report was filed with the Rotterdam Police Department who said they were contacted because Haverly’s family believed him to be working there. However, Rotterdam Police said the employer told them Haverly has not worked there for some time.

Police said Haverly’s last known address was in Rotterdam but according to Cavallaro, he was last seen at the Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany. She said she was told he stayed there between October 31 and November 8, the last day he was seen.

“It’s like trying to put a puzzle together with a million pieces,” Cavallaro said of trying to find out what happened to her son. “I never thought I’d be in a situation like this. There’s something not right.”

Cavallaro describes Haverly as quiet and reserved, preferring to keep his life private, however, his disappearance makes no sense to her. Cavallaro lives in Schoharie but has been all over the Capital Region searching for clues, visiting homeless shelters and hospitals, handing out flyers, hoping to find something that would reunite her with her son.

While she said Haverly has no known history of drug abuse, he has struggled with mental health in the past. She’s worried that he might have tried to harm himself or been harmed by someone else.

Haverly is 5’6, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The Rotterdam Police Department said he does not have any vehicles associated with him. Anyone with information about Haverly should contact Rotterdam Police Detective Michelle Crandall at (518) 355-7397 or by email mcrandall@rotterdamny.org.