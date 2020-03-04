Capital Region local coronavirus response guide

Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a department store in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 2, 2020. South Korea has the world’s second-highest cases. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although no cases of coronavirus are reported in the Capital Region, local government agencies are nonetheless taking steps to prepare, and sharing those steps with citizens.

Albany County

We are monitoring individuals that have come back from high-risk areas. That responsibility has been placed on the local health departments. We currently have just tested one person and that test was negative, and we are monitoring eight households currently. Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Liza Whalen

City of Pittsfield

As information about the coronavirus continues to evolve, we recognize our community’s growing concerns about this global situation. We know that there are many messages about the coronavirus and what that means for Pittsfield. Here are the facts: there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the City of Pittsfield and the risk continues to remain low for coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, per the Massachusetts Department of Health. The City of Pittsfield continues to seriously monitor these developments, and today (March 3) a core team of city and school officials met to discuss the city’s coronavirus preparedness plans. As part of this strategic effort, Pittsfield will continue to firmly adhere to guidelines and protocols about the coronavirus, which have been established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Mass DPH. We are also working closely with members of our regional public health network, including the Berkshire County Board of Health Association and the Pittsfield Board of Health, to monitor and plan appropriately as more information becomes available. It is important to remember that the risk for the flu remains high. It’s not too late to get a flu shot. Mass DPH recommends the following precautions that will help to prevent against the flu and ther viruses, including the coronavirus, include the following:

• Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes and face.

• Clean things that are frequently touched (like doorknobs and countertops) with household cleaning spray or wipes.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow.

• Stay home when feeling sick. Statement from Mayor Linda Tyer on Coronavirus Concerns in the City of Pittsfield

Saratoga County

Saratoga County has no reported cases of COVID-19, and two individuals who recently returned from travel in mainland China are being monitored for the development of any symptoms. These two individuals are in the final days of the monitoring period and are expected to be cleared, as they are not showing any signs of illness. Saratoga County Public Health Services has procedures in place, that follow the guidance of the CDC and New York State Department of Health, to properly quarantine and isolate individuals who present symptoms of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases. Importantly, we are reminding residents to follow recommended daily preventative actions that will reduce the risk of getting sick. Washing your hands or using hand sanitizer (when soap and water are not available), covering a cough or sneeze with tissue, and staying home from work or school when ill are simple ways to reduce the spread of germs. Statement from Saratoga County Director of Public Health Services, Catherine Duncan

Schenectady County

Legislators want residents to know that the County is prepared in the event coronavirus spreads to Schenectady County. The County has a plan in place for pandemics, which is updated every two years. In February, Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) developed a plan specifically for COVID-19 in cooperation with the NYS Department of Health. That plan is reviewed weekly as the situation changes. “Our public health officials have experience preparing for these types of situations,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “They are in constant contact with the state Department of Health to stay up-to-date on the situation and respond immediately, if necessary.” “The County is working closely with the local healthcare system to put in place procedures to identify, isolate and test any residents or visitors who have been exposed to the virus,” said Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. “This partnership and additional efforts to mitigate community transmission are vital to minimizing the potential effects it could have on the County.” SCPHS has an Emergency Preparedness and Communicable Disease Team that participates in daily conference calls with the NYS Department of Health, develops and reviews County response plans with input from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and works with local community partners and schools to assist them in their own preparedness activities. All public health staff stays up-to-date through frequent educational sessions, and conduct 24/7 surveillance activities, as needed, to ensure the health and safety of County residents and visitors. News release from the Schenectady County Legislature

