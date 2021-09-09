Capital Region lawmakers write Hochul to support public health lab upgrade in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region lawmakers wrote a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul urging her to support the upgrade for Wadsworth Public Health Labs at the Harriman Campus in Albany. The $750 million consolidation and upgrade is included in the state budget for 2021-22.

In the letter, lawmakers highlighted Wadsworth Labs role in the battle against COVID-19, its aging infrastructure and how many jobs are tied to the facility. The letter also pushed for an updated traffic and planning study be ordered to help transform the eastern end of Harriman Campus to help better connect and integrate the campus.

The legislators who signed the letter include:

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy

Senator Neil Breslin

Assemblymember John McDonald

Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy

Albany County Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce

Albany Mayor Kathleen Sheehan

Albany Common Council President Corey Ellis

Albany Common Councilmember Ginnie Farrell

The funding for the project has been included in previous budgets, but construction has not yet started. The budget was passed in April under former Governor Andrew Cuomo.