Capital Region kicking off breast cancer awareness month, unveiling pink CDTA bus

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October 1 marks the first day of breast cancer awareness month. The Capital Region American Cancer Society has events planned throughout the month and other ways to get involved.

On October 1, the Capital Region is starting the 2021 Real Men Wear Pink campaign, unveiling the 2021 pink CDTA bus, showing off a new design for the Real Kids Wear Pink t-shirt and hosting the Pink Golf Tournament that day. This event will take place at 9 a.m. at the Fairways of Halfmoon Golf Course.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is hosting events and raffles throughout the month to raise money. The American Cancer society says this group has been the number one fundraising team in the country for two years in a row.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event is being held October 17 at Washington Park in Albany. Participants will walk through the park during the day or they have the option to walk from home. The event will also honor CAP COM Federal Credit Union.

Real Kids Wear Pink Day is October 22. This day encourages kids across the Capital Region to wear something pink to school.

“Together we will celebrate survivors and thrivers, fund the future of breast cancer research and

programs, and ensure all women and men have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and

survive breast cancer,” said Elizabeth Hunter, Director of Development.

Funds raised through the campaigns and events goes to serve breast cancer patients and researchers to seek treatments and run clinical trials.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. The American Cancer Society said the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. This means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer.

Cancer information and resources are available at the Cancer.org website.

More information about the breast cancer awareness events is available on the Capital Region American Cancer Society website.