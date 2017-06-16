Capital Region hosts NYS Special Olympics Summer Games

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Special Olympics Summer Games are set to begin.

This year they’re being held right here in the Capital Region.

Athletes will compete throughout the weekend at a number of different locations including Hudson Valley Community College, UAlbany and Siena College.

Friday night’s opening ceremonies will feature a parade of athletes, honorary speakers, a flyover by state police and a memorial for NYS Trooper Tim Pratt.

Every year law enforcement agencies from all over the state partner up with Special Olympics by taking part in fundraisers, including the torch run, in order to raise money for the athletes.

Last year NEWS10 ran with the Schenectady Police Department and this past Monday we were there as officers in Saratoga kicked off this year’s Capital Region stretch of the torch run.

One of our Capital Region athletes Deanna Ritzenberg helped light the flame of hope.

Deanna has been training and competing since 2006 and she was chosen to speak at Friday night’s opening ceremonies. She is a native of Saratoga Springs.

“Happy, excited everything combined,” Ritzenberg said.

“She’s worked really hard with our athlete leadership program and developing her story and talking about all of her training and competing with Special Olympics and I’ve really seen her grow over the years. We really wanted somebody very strong from the Capital Region to represent us and there’s going to be a few other athletes involved with the Capital Region as well,” said Jennifer Frame, Director of Development, Special Olympics of New York of the Capital Region.

“I’m a little nervous about speaking in front of a thousand people, but I have one of my best friends coming to help me and support me,” Ritzenberg said.

Approximately 1,700 athletes and coaches will be taking part in the summer games this year. They will be filling the chairs at the opening ceremonies, including 400 local athletes. The organizers from Special Olympics New York encourage people from the Capital Region to come fill the stands as fans and show their support.

The opening ceremonies kick off at 8 p.m., but preparations were already getting underway early Friday morning.

“We’ll have our athletes and coaches come in with their delegations for the parade of athletes, we’ll have local entertainment, local dignitaries, the lighting of the cauldron to declare the games open with the law enforcement torch run. We’ll also have fireworks and a fly over,” said Renee Snyder, Vice President of Development & Public Awareness.

The events are free and open to the public and they’re always looking for volunteers.

“This is our pageantry this is us introducing our athletes to the capital region and the Capital Region coming out to meet our athletes and it’s super important to make that connection at opening, because it just makes for an awesome day the next day,” said Stacy Eder, Director of Volunteer Management & State Games Project Manager for Special Olympics New York.

