Capital Region hospitals welcome visitors with relaxed restrictions Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday marks the first day Capital Region hospitals open up new opportunities for friends and families to visit their loved ones.

“The inability to visit a patient or a loved one during this pervert pandemic has really been one of many, but one of the true tragedies of the situation,” says St. Peter’s Health Partners Chief Nursing Officer Christopher Jordan.

“We want to kind of do this as a sort of unified approach, so as not to confuse people,” says Dr. Ferdinand Venditti, Albany Med Hospital General Director.

Albany Med, St. Peter’s Health Partners, and Ellis Hospital all decided to launch similar relaxed visitation policies now that local COVID infection rates are below two percent. Albany Med was the first to open its doors with two separate visitation times.

“Ten in the morning until noon, so that will allow some visitors to come in when the doctors are around for better communication and then 6 to 8 PM in the evening which will allow visitors who were working during the day to come in,” Dr. Venditti explains.

Albany Med says so far, 145 visitors have already come and gone in it’s first 10 AM to noon block. The hospital group says it does allow different visitors in the morning and the evening to see the same patient. You don’t need an appointment, but you can avoid waiting by filling out the COVID screening form online.

Over at St. Peter’s, you also don’t need an appointment unless visiting Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital or any of the behavioral health units. There will be one person per patient from 4 PM to 8 PM for non-COVID patients, and one person can stay with ER patients 24/7.

“We are very much looking forward to having those restrictions lifted and having those visitors, those loved ones, continue to be the integral members of the care team that they are,” says Jordan.

Ellis Hospital announces visits will be 4 PM to 8 PM for non-COVID patients and also at Bellevue Women’s Center, 6 PM to 8 PM in behavioral health units, one person 24/7 in the emergency departments and 15 minute visits for patients before and after surgeries.