Capital Region gym owners react to Governor Cuomo’s ok to reopen

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After months of waiting gyms got the green light from Governor Cuomo to reopen as soon as August 24. Local owner says they are thrilled to get back on track.

Cuomo announced that masks must be worn at all times, and gyms can only allow 33% of its normal capacity at one time. Cuomo also mentioned the facilities must have HVAC systems with MERV-13 filters, which is the same sort of filtration malls needed before they opened.

“I’m excited! It was great to finally hear guidance and have some sort of goal to work towards,” said Poloa Horvath, an owner of Orangetheory Fitness.

Cuomo also said that gyms must be inspected by localities within two weeks after opening to see if they meet all health requirements. It will also be up to localities to determine if a gym can hold indoor classes or not. Horvath says they have been preparing for months and are ready for the next step.

“We are starting to work with the local authorities that will help us get approvals. Then we will start building our indoor classes again,” said Horvath.

David Humphrey is the CEO of ECP-PF Holdings and the owner of 100 plus Planet Fitness Franchises. Humphrey says it was hard seeing so many other states have gyms open and not in New York.

“We wanted to get back in the business to helping New Yorkers get healthy and stay healthy because thats what gyms are about,” said Humphrey.

He says the Planet Fitnesses are more than prepared to welcome guests back as soon as August 24.

“Our sanitization is just off the charts. We have a electric static sprayer that sprays out anti-viral chemicals to get rid of any germs or bacteria,” said he.

Nick Flannery of Fiternity in Latham says wearing masks at all times can be a challenge. But he says there is no problem only having 33 percent capacity at a time.

“33 percent is honestly not a big of a hurdle for us. Our class sizes are always that small. We focus on coaching each individual,” said Flannery.

He says these new guidelines are the step in the right direction to promote good health.

“We are believers in the fact that working out and being in a group setting are huge parts of mental and physical health,” said he.

Many gyms owners say the next couple of weeks they are preparing to reopen safely.