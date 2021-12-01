Capital Region Gives Back event slated for December 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christina Arangio and Ryan Peterson are gearing up for the 3rd annual “Capital Region Gives Back” event hosted by Saratoga Living Magazine and Capital Region Living Magazine. The fundraising event is Thursday night December 9 at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs.

Ryan will be emceeing the event and Christina is one of the 10 Capital Region Gives Back Honorees to be featured. Christina, who continues to advocate for inclusion for people with Down Syndrome, is representing the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center, a division of the Center for Disability Services.

Christina was first introduced to Aim High when her son Luke was diagnosed before birth. She quickly learned with Aim High’s help, education in the mainstream is possible for people with DS with the right supports. It can help them reach their full potential! Check out more of Christina’s story as an honoree.

Some of the other charities being represented by the Capital Region Gives Back Honorees this year, include Shelters of Saratoga, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Hamilton Hills Art Center and more. As part of the event, each honoree is trying to raise the most money for their charity!

If you would like to support Christina or any of the other honorees, you can purchase tickets to the Capital Region Gives Back event. You do not have to attend the event if you can’t make it, but buying a ticket is how you can make your donation too! Be sure to designate the specific honoree/charity you would like to support.

Half of the proceeds donated in each charity’s name goes to the charity, the other half goes to local journalism, supporting the magazines’ efforts. For every 100 dollar ticket sold, the owner of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living Magazine will match those funds, so all of the charities will benefit!