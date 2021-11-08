Capital Region gears up as US-Canada border reopens

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fully vaccinated tourists can now cross the Canadian border in both directions.

While leisure travelers have been able to fly between Canada and the U.S., this is the first time they can do so by land since the start of the pandemic.

After 19 months, the Canadian border is back open for business and family reunions.

“Our phone has been ringing like crazy, I’m telling you the people of the Capital District love Canada,” said Stephen Tobin, President of Yankee Trails.

All aboard, and grab your tickets Yankee Trails in Rensselaer County is gearing up for upcoming trips headed North.

“They love going to Montreal, and Niagara Falls, so we’re expecting a big wave of traffic going to Canada in 2022,” said Tobin.

It’s a new day and a new journey. Greyhound is also resuming services. Customers can officially book tickets for trips taking place on November 8 and beyond.

The current travel destinations in Canada being offered are Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

“The volume of traffic going to be an issue as we get moving forward. Just the flow of people in addition to all the immigration paperwork, passports and COVID protocols,” said New York State Senator Dan Stec.

Travelers are required to show proof of vaccination in both directions. Canada also requires a negative COVID-19 test, as well within 3 days of travel.

Senator Stec says many officials are urging the Canadian government to drop the requirement.

“There will be people who get to the border and not realize that. They will to go scramble and find a COVID test somewhere in New York before they can cross over. The sooner we can get away from that, the more smoothly this will work,” said Stec.

While Canadians can now also drive here, News10 is still waiting on word from Amtrak on when passengers service will resume.