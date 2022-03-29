ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Capital Region gas prices have held steady in the past week at an average of $4.287 a gallon on Tuesday, the same as last Tuesday, March 22, according to GasBuddy. It’s still up from a month ago when the price was $3.819 and a year ago when the price was $2.871.
The average price per gallon in the U.S. was slightly below the average in the Capital Region on Tuesday, at $4.238. State legislators are still thinking about the best way to help New Yorkers with gas prices that haven’t been this high since 2012. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told NEWS10 last week there was a conversation about whether some sort of rebate was the answer.
Check out area gas stations with the lowest and higher prices below:
Gas stations with the lowest price
|Grade
|Station
|Price
|Regular
|Alltown Fresh
1410 Erie Boulevard, Schenectady
|$4.09
|Mid-grade
|Citgo
1019 Clifton Park Boulevard, Clifton Park
|$4.43
|Premium
|Petrol 9W Co.
294 U.S. 9W, Glenmont
|$4.19
|Diesel
|Sunoco
532 Aviation Road, Queensbury
|$3.97 (cash)
Gas stations with the highest price
|Grade
|Station
|Price
|Regular
|Sunoco
100 Northern Drive, Troy
|$4.49
|Mid-grade
|Sunoco
245 Ontario Street, Poestenkill
|$4.95
|Premium
|Cairo Mart
441 Main Street, Cairo
|$5.29
|Diesel
|Mobil
1210 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam
|$5.85 (cash)
The state has the ninth highest gas tax in the nation. New Yorkers pay 66.62 cents on a gallon of gas, 48.22 cents alone goes to the state. Some legislators have proposed eliminating the state’s gas tax to help New Yorkers out.