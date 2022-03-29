ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Capital Region gas prices have held steady in the past week at an average of $4.287 a gallon on Tuesday, the same as last Tuesday, March 22, according to GasBuddy. It’s still up from a month ago when the price was $3.819 and a year ago when the price was $2.871.

The average price per gallon in the U.S. was slightly below the average in the Capital Region on Tuesday, at $4.238. State legislators are still thinking about the best way to help New Yorkers with gas prices that haven’t been this high since 2012. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told NEWS10 last week there was a conversation about whether some sort of rebate was the answer.

Check out area gas stations with the lowest and higher prices below:

Gas stations with the lowest price

GradeStationPrice
RegularAlltown Fresh
1410 Erie Boulevard, Schenectady		$4.09
Mid-gradeCitgo
1019 Clifton Park Boulevard, Clifton Park		$4.43
PremiumPetrol 9W Co.
294 U.S. 9W, Glenmont		$4.19
DieselSunoco
532 Aviation Road, Queensbury		$3.97 (cash)
GasBuddy prices as of March 29 at 12 p.m.

Gas stations with the highest price

GradeStationPrice
RegularSunoco
100 Northern Drive, Troy		$4.49
Mid-gradeSunoco
245 Ontario Street, Poestenkill		$4.95
PremiumCairo Mart
441 Main Street, Cairo		$5.29
DieselMobil
1210 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam		$5.85 (cash)
GasBuddy prices as of March 29 at 12 p.m.

The state has the ninth highest gas tax in the nation. New Yorkers pay 66.62 cents on a gallon of gas, 48.22 cents alone goes to the state. Some legislators have proposed eliminating the state’s gas tax to help New Yorkers out.