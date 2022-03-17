ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The average price of a gallon of gas in the Capital Region is $4.345 but prices are falling. The average price on Wednesday was $4.353 and a week ago on March 10 it was $4.458.

Some state legislators have called for states’ gas tax to be lifted temporarily to help ease the burden for New Yorkers. The state has the ninth highest gas tax in the nation. New Yorkers pay 66.62 cents on a gallon of gas, 48.22 cents alone goes to the state.

Check out where the highest and lowest gas prices in the Capital Region are below:

Gas stations with the lowest price

Grade Station Price Regular Citgo, 3305 NY-43, Averill Park $4.14 Mid-grade Sunoco, 340 Main Street, Middleburgh $4.39 Premium Sunoco, 127 Erie Boulevard, Schenectady $4.57 Diesel Sunoco, 532 Aviation Road, Queensbury $3.97 GasBuddy prices as of March 17 at 11 a.m.

Gas stations with the highest price

Grade Station Price Regular Cairo Mart, 441 Main Street, Cairo $4.59 Mid-grade Fastrac, 208 Corinth Road, Queensbury $4.99 Premium Cairo Mart, 441 Main Street, Cairo $5.29 Diesel Mobil, 1210 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam $5.85 GasBuddy prices as of March 17 at 11 a.m.

Looking for ways to save on gas? Easing up on the gas pedal, filling up at the beginning of the week, keeping tires properly inflated, keeping up on maintenance, and using a rewards card can all save money at the gas pump.

Shopping around for the best price can also save money. There is no set state requirement to determine if a gas station is price gouging but reports of price gouging can be made on the New York Attorney General’s website.