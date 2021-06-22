Capital Region FuzeHub Grant Winners

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – FuzeHub, an organization that supports manufacturing companies throughout NYS, has announced nearly $700,000 in grants to non-profit partners. Fuzehub goal with this grant money is to facilitate research and development, industrial innovations, and creative solutions for manufacturers.

Non-profit and industry partner award winners:

  • SUNY Polytechnic Institute / StemCultures, LLC $50,000
  • SUNY Polytechnic Institute / Lux Semiconductors Inc. $49,967
  • Hudson Valley Textile Project Inc / Battenkill Valley Fibers Inc $50,000
  • ITAC / New York Embroidery Studio $48,900
  • Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation / Clip.Bike $50,000
  • Stony Brook University, College of Engineering / SuperClean Glass Inc. $50,000
  • Arc of Monroe / ArcWorks a division of Arc of Monroe  $50,000
  • Cornell University, Institute of Biotechnology / Inso Biosciences Inc $50,000
  • Rochester Institute of Technology, College of Science, Center for Imaging Science / Aktiwave LLC $49,898
  • Rochester Institute of Technology, Department of Packaging Science / Cinterest LLC $49,585
  • Seneca Cayuga Yates Counties Chapter NYSARC, Inc. / Natural Beauty Breast Prosthesis, LLC $50,000
  • Long Island High Technology Incubator, Inc. / Unique Electric Solutions $50,000
  • Binghamton University, Center for Advanced Microelectronics Manufacturing (CAMM) / Aincobio LLC $50,000

*Bolded are schools in or near Albany County region*

