Capital Region FuzeHub Grant Winners

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – FuzeHub, an organization that supports manufacturing companies throughout NYS, has announced nearly $700,000 in grants to non-profit partners. Fuzehub goal with this grant money is to facilitate research and development, industrial innovations, and creative solutions for manufacturers.
Non-profit and industry partner award winners:
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute / StemCultures, LLC $50,000
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute / Lux Semiconductors Inc. $49,967
- Hudson Valley Textile Project Inc / Battenkill Valley Fibers Inc $50,000
- ITAC / New York Embroidery Studio $48,900
- Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation / Clip.Bike $50,000
- Stony Brook University, College of Engineering / SuperClean Glass Inc. $50,000
- Arc of Monroe / ArcWorks a division of Arc of Monroe $50,000
- Cornell University, Institute of Biotechnology / Inso Biosciences Inc $50,000
- Rochester Institute of Technology, College of Science, Center for Imaging Science / Aktiwave LLC $49,898
- Rochester Institute of Technology, Department of Packaging Science / Cinterest LLC $49,585
- Seneca Cayuga Yates Counties Chapter NYSARC, Inc. / Natural Beauty Breast Prosthesis, LLC $50,000
- Long Island High Technology Incubator, Inc. / Unique Electric Solutions $50,000
- Binghamton University, Center for Advanced Microelectronics Manufacturing (CAMM) / Aincobio LLC $50,000