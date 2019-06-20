Capital Region Fourth of July celebration lineup announced

ALBANY, N.Y(NEWS10) — New York State’s 44th annual Capital Region Independence Day celebration lineup has been announced. This year’s celebration will be headlined by Dennis DeYoung and the music of the STYX.

The July 4 event will also feature special performances by local artist and season 8 winner of “The Voice” Sawyer Fredericks, the Powerhouse Funk Band, and classical Indian dance from the Narthanalaya School of Arts in Latham.

The grounds will open at 2 p.m., and free parking will be available in the visitor and “P” lots under the Empire State Plaza, the East Garage, and the Grand Street and Elk Street lots.

The celebration will include bounce houses, pony rides, face-painting and more. Additional activities include strolling performers, interactive displays, dozens of food and craft vendors, and a New York State Division of Veterans’ Services outreach table.

The celebration is being sponsored by Price Chopper/Market 32 and will end with a spectacular fireworks display around 9:15 p.m.

For more information about the festivities happening head to their website here.