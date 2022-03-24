TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo is returning to Hudson Valley Community College Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27. The popular gardening enthusiast event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

“A March in the Capital Region without a flower & garden show is like having Christmas omitted

from December,” said Event Manager, Pennie Gonzalez. “We’ve made a lot of changes and gave the show a nice, refreshed look to enhance visitor experience.”

Participating florists

Ambiance Florals and Events (Albany)

The Country Florist (Burnt Hills)

Felthousen’s Florist and Greenhouse (Schenectady)

Flower Blossom Farm (Ghent)

North Eastern New York Orchid Society

Poppy Tree Floral Designs (West Sand Lake)

Samantha Nass Floral Designs (Saratoga Springs)

Toadflax Nursery (South Glens Falls)

Weathered Wood (Troy)

White Cottage Gardens (Amsterdam)

Worthington Flowers (Wynantskill)

What else is happening

Garden marketplace with over 140 outdoor living, farm-to-table and garden themed retail exhibits, tools, patio furniture, unique garden and craft items.

Garden centers and floral shops featuring tons of succulents, houseplants, seeds, bulbs and pussy willow

Free tastings from over a dozen New York State wineries, cideries and distilleries

Two, ten-foot-tall butterfly wing murals by artist Phil Singer

Soil testing by Cornell Cooperative Extension for a minimum donation (Drop off at the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo Information Booth)

Concessions from Prime Catering

Tickets are $15 at the door. Children aged 5 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Discount tickets are available for $12 through Thursday, March 24 and a three-day pass is available for $33. Friday, March 25 $11 tickets are available for seniors 62 or older. The expo will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Organizers are encouraging anyone who wants to wear a mask to do so.