WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s December, so you might expect to read about snowfall. Quite the opposite. Parts of our area were inundated with heavy rain. Riverbend Road in Rensselaer County lived up to its name. The Hudson came into the street at a boat launch there. This was a very unpleasant experience for Carol and Stephen of Pleasantdale.

“I looked downstairs to check out the garage and the water was right at the door,” said Carole. “My tools are probably shot because they’re underwater. Now we try to do the best we can to get them up off the ground” Stephen added.

Despite years of living here and dealing with this, they love the area too much to move.

“Go with the flow, you get used to it,” Carole said.

In Saratoga County, the 4th Street bridge sat over troubled waters. The Mohawk River spilled onto the street, into backyards, and submerged a local boardwalk. Waterford’s Town Supervisor said the village has been here before.

“We were prepared for it. Our highway department is ready to start cleaning up. And they’ll clean up and take the debris out from the promenade…and also many of the streets where some debris may be deposited,” said Supervisor John Lawler.

In Fort Edward, as afternoon temperatures plunged, so too were a set of tie-offs submerged in the waters of Champlain Canal. As the Hudson flowed back down to Pleasantdale, what’s next for its waterlogged residents?

“Get the mops out get the squeegees out and just hope for the best,” said Stephen.

Waterford’s town supervisor says, once the waters recede, the cleanup can begin.