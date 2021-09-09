Capital Region fire departments awarded $982K

AMSTERDAM, N.Y (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko announced Thursday several grants totaling $982,942 have been awarded to local fire departments. The money will be used for emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment and training.

The grants are being awarded through the Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

“Our local firefighters are ready to answer the call and put their lives on the line to serve when we need them most,” said Tonko. “Too often these brave men and women are forced to operate without updated equipment and with limited support.

The funding is going to the following local departments: