Capital Region fire departments awarded $1.4 million in First Responder Grants for recruiting, new equipment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region fire departments were awarded $1.4 million in First Responder Grants to purchase new equipment, promote recruitment and provide training for firefighters in the area.

In total, eight departments were awarded a combined $1,449,010.38 through the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs.

“Funding for these fire departments is critical to keeping our firefighters safe, so that they can do the same for all of us,” congressman Paul Tonko said.

Volunteerism is down across the country, said Jill Wiseman, West Glenville Fire District No 6 commissioner. He added that the demand for firefighters and first responders is at an all time high and the grant will help aid their recruiting efforts.

“Over 60 percent of our firefighters are over the age of 55, so we need to do more recruiting to be able to build up our department,” Wiseman said. “This grant means that we will be better prepared to answer the calls for the town of Glenville and work to keep our community safe.”

To view a breakdown of the numbers by specific location, click through our interactive map.