Capital Region fair season full schedule

It’s fair season in the Capital Region!
Here’s a look at what’s going on this summer:
- July 23-28
- Saratoga County Fairgrounds — 162 Prospect Street, Ballston Spa
- 9 a.m to Midnight daily
Schoharie County Sunshine Fair
- August 6-11
- 113 Sunshine Drive, Cobleskill
- 9 a.m. to Midnight daily
- August 13-18
- 129 Grand Street, Altamont
- Gates open daily at 10 a.m.
- August 19-25
- 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich
- Gates open Monday, 5 p.m.; Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.
- August 28-September 2
- 142 Hudson Ave., Chatham
- Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- August 28-September 2
- 69 Stillwater Bridge Road, routes 67 and 40, Schaghticoke
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
- August 28-September 2
- 21 S. Bridge St., Fonda
- Gates open 8 a.m. daily