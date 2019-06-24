Capital Region fair season full schedule

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European countries want to convince Iran to stick to its nuclear deal with world powers, and have created a payment system that would facilitate some forms of trade with Iran in the face of financial sanctions and pressure from the U.S.

President Donald Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal, in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear efforts in return for a lifting of painful economic sanctions. To keep the deal going without the U.S., Europe has told Iran it will find a way to keep doing business outside normal financial channels.