Capital Region fair season full schedule

It’s fair season in the Capital Region!

Here’s a look at what’s going on this summer:

Saratoga County Fair

  • July 23-28
  • Saratoga County Fairgrounds — 162 Prospect Street, Ballston Spa
  • 9 a.m to Midnight daily

Schoharie County Sunshine Fair

  • August 6-11
  • 113 Sunshine Drive, Cobleskill
  • 9 a.m. to Midnight daily

Altamont Fair

  • August 13-18
  • 129 Grand Street, Altamont
  • Gates open daily at 10 a.m.

Washington County Fair

  • August 19-25
  • 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich
  • Gates open Monday, 5 p.m.; Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.

Columbia County Fair

  • August 28-September 2
  • 142 Hudson Ave., Chatham
  • Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Schaghticoke Fair

  • August 28-September 2
  • 69 Stillwater Bridge Road, routes 67 and 40, Schaghticoke
  • 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Fonda Fair

  • August 28-September 2
  • 21 S. Bridge St., Fonda
  • Gates open 8 a.m. daily

