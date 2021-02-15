Capital Region doctor explains vaccine eligibility for underlying conditions

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People in NYS who have comorbidities or underlying conditions are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are hard to come by, so it’s important to be armed with everything you need when those slots go live.

For people who are more likely to experience complications from contracting COVID-19, vaccine eligibility is a relief. The go-ahead from the state was step one.

“From what I understand, from my point of view as a primary care physician, it just takes a doctor’s note,” said Dr. James Saperstone from Community Care Physicians.

The category is broad. It includes people who have cancer, are obese, pregnant, or have a pulmonary disease, and that’s just a few from the list. Dr. Saperstone says the state leaves a lot of room for doctors to decide whether or not a patient should get the vaccine based on their condition.

“With a real shortage of vaccines, I think we all have to be very careful, and filter out the most severe comorbid conditions,” said Dr. Saperstone, “and then as the availability of the vaccine improves, we can be a little more liberal.”

Albany County encourages residents with underlying conditions to fill out their pre-registration form so they can be notified when appointments become available for their eligibility group.