Capital Region delivering meals for the 50th Celebration Equinox Thanksgiving Community Dinner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Although Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays of the year, it doesn’t stop the Capital Region residents from giving back.

Starting as early as 2a.m., volunteers gathered at the Empire State Plaza as they prepped to deliver meals for the 50th annual Equinox Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

“I couldn’t imagine not doing it,” 9-year volunteer Joe Glickman said. “You know, the reward you get when you give somebody that’s needy a meal and they might not see anybody else today is just… there’s nothing that compares to it.”

He is just 1 of over 1,000 volunteers who woke up early to help out for the Equinox Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Its his 9th year participating and along the way, he’s encouraged others to join.

“This is the best. We hear so much bad news, so to come here and see all of the families and the kids and everybody spending time together to do good for a community…amazing.”

The community that Michalina Scorzelli, a 5-year year volunteer, mentions will yet again deliver over 9,500 meals to those in need within a 50-mile radius of Albany.

Including dinner at the First Presbyterian Church, they’ll feed close to 11,000 people in total.

“To see a community raise together in heart and in soul… it’s just the most amazing thing to see,” Director of development and marketing for Equinox, Christina Rajotte said. “Again, after 50 years it keeps continuing to go strong.”