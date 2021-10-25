Capital Region COVID cases county by county

Medical personnel adjust their personal protective equipment while working in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages when it takes effect Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Doctors and nurses — and also support staff, like food service workers and cleaners — have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first vaccine shot in one of the nation’s most aggressive plans to protect patients. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The state reported an average of 18.7 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 New Yorkers on Monday. Average cases in 11 Capital Region counties are higher than the state average, based on Department of Health data.

Albany County held a press conference Monday to discuss the recent increase in COVID cases but it’s Fulton County that’s seeing the highest average number of cases in the state per 100,000 (54.4).

On its Facebook page, the Fulton County Public Health Department has been promoting vaccination clinics that include information for the Flex for Checks program as an incentive. The program gives $50 to people per shot and is operated by the National Minority Health Association through a grant.

Here are the seven-day averages for all 12 counties NEWS10 looked at:

County Seven-day average cases per 100,000 Albany 26.2 Columbia 18.4 Essex 44.8 Fulton 54.4 Greene 23.5 Montgomery 49.4 Rensselaer 29.5 Saratoga 28 Schenectady 34.4 Schoharie 25.7 Warren 44.5 Washington 35.2 Source: NYSDOH

Data shows the number of hospitalizations in the Capital Region (all above counties except Essex) peaked in January, whereas statewide hospitalizations peaked in April. Since hospitalizations peaked both in the Capital Region and statewide, the number of hospitalizations has come down significantly, based on the DOH’s Daily Hospitalization Summary.

There were 2,007 people hospitalized with COVID, 453 of which are in the intensive care unit (ICU) statewide as of October 23, according to the summary. There were 158 people hospitalized with the virus in the Capital Region, 46 of which were in the ICU.

In addition to tracking COVID cases in all the above counties, NEWS10 has also been tracking the number of people who have died from the virus which has been more numerous in the past few weeks. In Schenectady, for example, the county reported 163 total deaths on July 30. By September 29, six more deaths were reported dead by the county for a total of 169.

The county reported the same number of residents died in the first three weeks of October. On October 1, they reported 170 deaths and on October 25 they reported 176, on Schenectady County’s COVID dashboard.

Slowly the Delta variant has taken hold in New York. It accounted for only 3.5% of cases analyzed by the Wadsworth Center on May 22. By October 9, 99.7% of cases analyzed were discovered to be due to the Delta variant, wiping out all other strains.

The Delta variant is listed as a Variant of Concern by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), based on its etiology. The CDC said the Delta variant is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness, and is less responsive to monoclonal antibody treatments.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Moderna and Johnson & Johson (J&J) COVID booster shots last Wednesday. They also approved the mixing and matching of booster shots. Governor Kathy Hochul who initially received the J&J COVID vaccine received a Moderna booster Monday, in an effort to get New Yorkers to also get a booster, according to the Associated Press.