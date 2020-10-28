Capital Region counties report early voting numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Eleven counties in the Capital Region are reporting early voting numbers. Albany and Schenectady counties have seen the greatest number of people taking advantage of early voting as of Thursday, October 28.

Albany County is reporting 13,200 while Schenectady County is reporting 11,500. Rensselaer County is reporting the third most early votes, 7,040. Saratoga County is following closely behind in fourth place with 7,037 early votes.

Early voting in the state will continue through November 1.

