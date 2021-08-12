Capital Region counties: How did population change over a decade?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It may be a few months late, but the U.S. Census Bureau released further detailed information from the 2020 Census on Thursday. Included in that information was county-level population information for each state.
Overall, New York gained 823,147 people in a decade. The state’s population in 2010 was 19,378,102. It has grown 4.2% to 20,201,249.
Out of 11 Capital Region counties, Saratoga County gained the highest percentage of residents (7.2%), and Schoharie County lost the highest percentage (-9.3%). Warren County was the only county to break virtually even, losing 30 residents over 10 years.
Below are the populations of each Capital Region county (2020 vs. 2010) and the percentage change.
|County
|2010 Population
|2020 Population
|Rate of change
|Albany
|304,204
|314,848
|3.5%
|Columbia
|63,096
|61,570
|-2.4%
|Fulton
|55,531
|53,324
|-4.0%
|Greene
|49,221
|47,931
|-2.6%
|Montgomery
|50,219
|49,532
|-1.4%
|Rensselaer
|159,429
|161,130
|1.1%
|Saratoga
|219,607
|235,509
|7.2%
|Schenectady
|154,727
|158,061
|2.2%
|Schoharie
|32,749
|29,714
|-9.3%
|Warren
|65,707
|65,737
|0.0%
|Washington
|63,216
|61,302
|3.0%
New York fell just 89 people short of retaining all its Congressional seats. The Census Bureau announced at the end of April that the Empire State would be losing a Congressional seat going from 27 to 26 districts.
After delays securing a budget and getting Census data, New York’s Redistricting Commission is holding a series of public hearings. The first redistricting proposal will be released on Sept. 15, followed by additional public hearings.
