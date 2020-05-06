Capital Region coronavirus testing site schedules and locations

(NEWS10) — If you feel you should be tested for COVID-19, you have many options:
- Contact your health care provider or primary care physician to zero in on your symptoms and identify risk factors
- Call the state health department’s 24-hour hotline at (888) 364-3065
- Take the health department’s Online Assessment
- Check out the coronavirus self-checker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Several spots in the Capital Region offer coronavirus testing. Stay healthy and up-to-date with this handy list of locations and schedules.
Albany County
Testing is available by appointment only.
Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center
- Location: 920 Lark Drive, Albany
- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment
UAlbany Colonial Quad Parking Lot
- Location: 1400 Washington Avenue, Albany
- Daily: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Call (888) 364-3065 to be screened for an appointment
- Must be in a vehicle
Rite Aid
- Location: 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
- Daily: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Register and schedule an appointment online
Watervliet Health Center
- Location: 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet:
- Monday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon
- Friday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment
Equinox
- Location: 500 Central Avenue, Albany
- Monday and Wednesday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment
UAlbany Capital South Campus
- Location: 20 Warren Street, Albany
- Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon
- Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment
Community Care Physicians
- Capital Region Health Park, 713 Troy-Schenectady Road, Latham
- Open only to CCP patients
Columbia County
Columbia-Greene Community College
- Location: 4400 NY-23, Hudson
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Limited testing provided following mandatory online screening and appointment
Fulton County
Respiratory Illness Center, Nathan Littauer Hospital
- Location: 99 East State Street, Gloversville
- Weekdays: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mornings: By appointment
- Call (518) 725-7085 to be screened for an appointment
Montgomery County
Respiratory Clinic, St. Mary’s Health Care
- Location: 4950 State Hwy 30, Amsterdam
- Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Call (518) 770-7521 to be screened for an appointment
Kevin P. Cope M.D.
- Location: 3768 State Hwy 30, Amsterdam
- Call (518) 883-3121 to be screened for an appointment
Saratoga County
Saratoga Hospital
- Location: 221 Church Street, Saratoga Springs
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Provider calls (518) 587-2397 to set up appointment
Schenectady County
Testing available for people with COVID-19 symptoms
McClellan Street Health Center
- Location: 600 McClellan Street, Schenectady
- Monday and Friday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- No prescription or insurance necessary
Yates Elementary School
- Location: 725 Salina Street, Schenectady
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
William Keane Elementary
- Location: 1252 Albany Street, Schenectady
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mont Pleasant Middle School
- Location: 1121 Forest Road, Schenectady
- Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Rensselaer County
Call Whitney Young Health Center (518) 465-4771 to be screened for a testing appointment.
County Administration Building
- Location: 1000 7th Avenue, Troy
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
City Hall
- Location: 62 Washington Street, Rensselaer
- Thursday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Whitney Young Troy Health Center
- Location: 849 2nd Avenue, Lansingburgh
- Friday: 9:00 a.m. to noon
Warren County
Warren County Municipal Center
- Location: 1340 State Route 9, Lake George
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Open to Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton County residents
- Arrange an appoint with a doctor or urgent care center
- Direct Questions to Warren County Health Services (518) 761-6580
Washington County
Bennington County, Vermont
Vermonters can be tested at local hospitals like Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and at health centers in Island Pond, South Hero, and Wells River. In order to be tested, you need to be symptomatic. Call your health provider for an evaluation and referral.
Berkshire County, Massachusetts
If you should be tested, contact your health care provider for a recommendation. If your provider’s health care facility cannot test you, they can refer you to Berkshire Medical Center at 725 North Street in Pittsfield.
Contact Berkshire Medical Center at (413) 447-2000 with your referral to make an appointment. You may need to undergo additional screening. Berkshire Medical Center accepts Mass Health.
Did we miss a testing site in your area? Let us know.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- Food bank, Albany diocese host food bank at Pyramid Mall
- Local scientist warns of invasive species impact
- Local photographer gives high school seniors free photos
- Pittsfield Board of Health issues emergency order to local food establishments
- Kansas farmer who gave Cuomo N95 mask conferred a bachelor’s degree by K-State, Kansas governor