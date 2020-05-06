Capital Region coronavirus testing site schedules and locations

Latest News

(NEWS10) — If you feel you should be tested for COVID-19, you have many options:

  • Contact your health care provider or primary care physician to zero in on your symptoms and identify risk factors
  • Call the state health department’s 24-hour hotline at (888) 364-3065
  • Take the health department’s Online Assessment
  • Check out the coronavirus self-checker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Several spots in the Capital Region offer coronavirus testing. Stay healthy and up-to-date with this handy list of locations and schedules.

Albany County

Testing is available by appointment only.

Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center

  • Location: 920 Lark Drive, Albany
  • Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 8:30 a.m. to noon
  • Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment

UAlbany Colonial Quad Parking Lot

  • Location: 1400 Washington Avenue, Albany
  • Daily: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Call (888) 364-3065 to be screened for an appointment
  • Must be in a vehicle

Rite Aid

Watervliet Health Center

  • Location: 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet:
  • Monday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon
  • Friday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment

Equinox

  • Location: 500 Central Avenue, Albany
  • Monday and Wednesday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment

UAlbany Capital South Campus

  • Location: 20 Warren Street, Albany
  • Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon
  • Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment

Community Care Physicians

Columbia County

Columbia-Greene Community College

  • Location: 4400 NY-23, Hudson
  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Limited testing provided following mandatory online screening and appointment

Fulton County

Respiratory Illness Center, Nathan Littauer Hospital

  • Location: 99 East State Street, Gloversville
  • Weekdays: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Mornings: By appointment
  • Call (518) 725-7085 to be screened for an appointment

Montgomery County

Respiratory Clinic, St. Mary’s Health Care

  • Location: 4950 State Hwy 30, Amsterdam
  • Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Call (518) 770-7521 to be screened for an appointment

Kevin P. Cope M.D.

  • Location: 3768 State Hwy 30, Amsterdam
  • Call (518) 883-3121 to be screened for an appointment

Saratoga County

Saratoga Hospital

  • Location: 221 Church Street, Saratoga Springs
  • 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Provider calls (518) 587-2397 to set up appointment

Schenectady County

Testing available for people with COVID-19 symptoms

McClellan Street Health Center

  • Location: 600 McClellan Street, Schenectady
  • Monday and Friday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • No prescription or insurance necessary

Yates Elementary School

  • Location: 725 Salina Street, Schenectady
  • Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

William Keane Elementary

  • Location: 1252 Albany Street, Schenectady
  • Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mont Pleasant Middle School

  • Location: 1121 Forest Road, Schenectady
  • Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rensselaer County

Call Whitney Young Health Center (518) 465-4771 to be screened for a testing appointment.

County Administration Building

  • Location: 1000 7th Avenue, Troy
  • Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City Hall

  • Location: 62 Washington Street, Rensselaer
  • Thursday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Whitney Young Troy Health Center

  • Location: 849 2nd Avenue, Lansingburgh
  • Friday: 9:00 a.m. to noon

Warren County

Warren County Municipal Center

  • Location: 1340 State Route 9, Lake George
  • Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Open to Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton County residents
  • Arrange an appoint with a doctor or urgent care center
  • Direct Questions to Warren County Health Services (518) 761-6580

Washington County

Bennington County, Vermont

Vermonters can be tested at local hospitals like Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and at health centers in Island Pond, South Hero, and Wells River. In order to be tested, you need to be symptomatic. Call your health provider for an evaluation and referral.

Berkshire County, Massachusetts

If you should be tested, contact your health care provider for a recommendation. If your provider’s health care facility cannot test you, they can refer you to Berkshire Medical Center at 725 North Street in Pittsfield.

Contact Berkshire Medical Center at (413) 447-2000 with your referral to make an appointment. You may need to undergo additional screening. Berkshire Medical Center accepts Mass Health.

Did we miss a testing site in your area? Let us know.

