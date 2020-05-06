Capital Region coronavirus testing site schedules and locations

(NEWS10) — If you feel you should be tested for COVID-19, you have many options:

Contact your health care provider or primary care physician to zero in on your symptoms and identify risk factors

Call the state health department’s 24-hour hotline at (888) 364-3065

Take the health department’s Online Assessment

Check out the coronavirus self-checker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Several spots in the Capital Region offer coronavirus testing. Stay healthy and up-to-date with this handy list of locations and schedules.

Albany County

Testing is available by appointment only.

Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center

Location: 920 Lark Drive, Albany

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment

UAlbany Colonial Quad Parking Lot

Location: 1400 Washington Avenue, Albany

Daily: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call (888) 364-3065 to be screened for an appointment

Must be in a vehicle

Rite Aid

Location: 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie

Daily: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register and schedule an appointment online

Watervliet Health Center

Location: 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet:

Monday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon

Friday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment

Equinox

Location: 500 Central Avenue, Albany

Monday and Wednesday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment

UAlbany Capital South Campus

Location: 20 Warren Street, Albany

Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon

Call (518) 465-4771 to be screened for an appointment

Community Care Physicians

Capital Region Health Park, 713 Troy-Schenectady Road, Latham

Open only to CCP patients

Columbia County

Columbia-Greene Community College

Location: 4400 NY-23, Hudson

Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Limited testing provided following mandatory online screening and appointment

Fulton County

Respiratory Illness Center, Nathan Littauer Hospital

Location: 99 East State Street, Gloversville

Weekdays: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mornings: By appointment

Call (518) 725-7085 to be screened for an appointment

Montgomery County

Respiratory Clinic, St. Mary’s Health Care

Location: 4950 State Hwy 30, Amsterdam

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call (518) 770-7521 to be screened for an appointment

Kevin P. Cope M.D.

Location: 3768 State Hwy 30, Amsterdam

Call (518) 883-3121 to be screened for an appointment

Saratoga County

Saratoga Hospital

Location: 221 Church Street, Saratoga Springs

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Provider calls (518) 587-2397 to set up appointment

Schenectady County

Testing available for people with COVID-19 symptoms

McClellan Street Health Center

Location: 600 McClellan Street, Schenectady

Monday and Friday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No prescription or insurance necessary

Yates Elementary School

Location: 725 Salina Street, Schenectady

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

William Keane Elementary

Location: 1252 Albany Street, Schenectady

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mont Pleasant Middle School

Location: 1121 Forest Road, Schenectady

Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rensselaer County

Call Whitney Young Health Center (518) 465-4771 to be screened for a testing appointment.

County Administration Building

Location: 1000 7th Avenue, Troy

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City Hall

Location: 62 Washington Street, Rensselaer

Thursday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Whitney Young Troy Health Center

Location: 849 2nd Avenue, Lansingburgh

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to noon

Warren County

Warren County Municipal Center

Location: 1340 State Route 9, Lake George

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open to Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton County residents

Arrange an appoint with a doctor or urgent care center

Direct Questions to Warren County Health Services (518) 761-6580

Washington County

Bennington County, Vermont

Vermonters can be tested at local hospitals like Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and at health centers in Island Pond, South Hero, and Wells River. In order to be tested, you need to be symptomatic. Call your health provider for an evaluation and referral.

Berkshire County, Massachusetts

If you should be tested, contact your health care provider for a recommendation. If your provider’s health care facility cannot test you, they can refer you to Berkshire Medical Center at 725 North Street in Pittsfield.

Contact Berkshire Medical Center at (413) 447-2000 with your referral to make an appointment. You may need to undergo additional screening. Berkshire Medical Center accepts Mass Health.

