Capital Region consortium helps put employees in touch with success coaches

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady ARC’s Pine Ridge Industries employs approximately 65 individuals with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities. They recently took over the operation of the Capital Region Employer Resource Network (ERN).

ERN works with employers providing access to success coaches who can help employees with a range of issues including childcare, utility shut-offs, and evictions or improving job performance. Pine Ridge Industries is hoping the ERN will be able to help more local businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Operating Officer of Pine Ridge Industries, Nathan Mansager, says employers who are part of the ERN are concerned about how remote learning will impact their employees. “Now, more than ever before, employers must find innovative, effective, and cost-saving ways to support their workforce and keep them on the job. With Pine Ridge Industries providing Success Coaches through the ERN to their employees, the exponential impact and return on investment means good business for everyone,” he says.

The ERN was previously operated by the City Mission of Schenectady. “We began the Employer Resource Network in 2014 because retention was a major challenge in the workplace. For over six years the ERN has proven to be a win-win opportunity for employers and employees,” says City Mission of Schenectady Executive Director, Michael Saccocio.

“Schenectady ARC is the ideal organization to take the Capital Region ERN to a new level. They are founding members of the ERN and bring a culture of innovative service that has played a significant role in the ERN’s success. Under Schenectady ARC’s leadership, the Capital Region ERN has a very bright future,” Saccocio says.

Local employers who belong to the ERN include Albany Medical Center, Capital EAP, Siena College, Rehabilitation Support Services, and Interim Healthcare.

The Employee was short on money and needed food and clothing for their children. The Success Coach worked with theNational Grid Advocate on a reasonable amount to pay each month to get the power turned back on. The coach and employee talked about the importance of having a safe living environment for the whole family. The employee ended up telling their abusive partner to leave and the Success Coach gave the employee the number for Domestic Violence hotline.

The coach connected the employee with food and clothing for their children– including winter coats for the family. 2018 ERN Annual Report

Released in February 2019

Changes have been made to keep providing success coaches to employees of ERN employers, especially during this challenging time for parents, says Mansager. Success coaches are providing services on-site, virtually, and via cellphone messages to help employees.

Nathan Mansager explains how the ERN works

Employers interested in investing in the ERN can contact Nathan Mansager by telephone at 518-391-0211 or by email at nathanm@PineRidgeInd. More information about the Capital Region Employer Resource Network can also be found on their website.

