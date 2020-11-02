Capital Region Congressional Races

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a final push as the deadline looms, the Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New Yorkers to renew expired documents. Anything that expired since the state floated an amnesty in light of the pandemic will now, finally become officially invalid after November 3.

“For those who have not already renewed their expired documents, it is important that you don’t wait,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.