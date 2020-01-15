Capital Region concert roundup

Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we help you through the day, week, or month by putting all the big musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.
|Act or Artist
|Venue
|Dates
|Fetty Wap
|Upstate Concert Hall
|January 25
|Mat Kearney
|The Egg
|January 28
|Ladysmith Black Mambazo
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|January 30
|Grace Potter
|The Egg
|January 30
|Sleeping With Sirens
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 4
|Cheap Trick
|Palace Theatre
|February 7
|The Wood Brothers
|Palace Theatre
|February 8
|Twiddle
|Palace Theatre
|February 14
|Saint Motel
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 15
|Fitz and the Tantrums
|Upstate Concert Hall
|February 26
|Kane Brown
|Times Union Center
|March 6
|Reel Big Fish
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 8
|Michael Bublé
|Times Union Center
|March 22
|Justin Bieber
|Times Union Center
|August 26
Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!
Check out our community calendar to add your own event.