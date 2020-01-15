Capital Region concert roundup

Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we help you through the day, week, or month by putting all the big musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.

Act or Artist Venue Dates Fetty Wap Upstate Concert Hall January 25 Mat Kearney The Egg January 28 Ladysmith Black Mambazo Troy Savings Bank Music Hall January 30 Grace Potter The Egg January 30 Sleeping With Sirens Upstate Concert Hall February 4 Cheap Trick Palace Theatre February 7 The Wood Brothers Palace Theatre February 8 Twiddle Palace Theatre February 14 Saint Motel Upstate Concert Hall February 15 Fitz and the Tantrums Upstate Concert Hall February 26 Kane Brown Times Union Center March 6 Reel Big Fish Upstate Concert Hall March 8 Michael Bublé Times Union Center March 22 Justin Bieber Times Union Center August 26

Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!

Check out our community calendar to add your own event.