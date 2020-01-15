Breaking News
Arrest made in fatal Christmas Day hit-and-run

Capital Region concert roundup

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:
Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we help you through the day, week, or month by putting all the big musical acts coming through the capital region in one place.

Act or ArtistVenueDates
Fetty WapUpstate Concert HallJanuary 25
Mat KearneyThe EggJanuary 28
Ladysmith Black Mambazo Troy Savings Bank Music HallJanuary 30
Grace PotterThe EggJanuary 30
Sleeping With SirensUpstate Concert HallFebruary 4
Cheap TrickPalace TheatreFebruary 7
The Wood BrothersPalace TheatreFebruary 8
TwiddlePalace TheatreFebruary 14
Saint MotelUpstate Concert HallFebruary 15
Fitz and the TantrumsUpstate Concert HallFebruary 26
Kane BrownTimes Union CenterMarch 6
Reel Big FishUpstate Concert HallMarch 8
Michael BubléTimes Union CenterMarch 22
Justin BieberTimes Union CenterAugust 26

Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!

Check out our community calendar to add your own event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play