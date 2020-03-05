Interactive Radar

Capital Region concert roundup for March 5

News

A ca. 2000 flyer full of nostalgic upstate bands

A ca. 2000 flyer full of nostalgic upstate bands (Alamander81 / Reddit)

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the Capital Region in one place.

We’ve marked new additions with an asterisk (*).

Hit Control+F or Command+F to search for your favorite venue or artist.

March

Chely Wright & Gretchen PetersCaffé LenaMarch 5
Eric JohnsonThe EggMarch 5
Cam’ronUpstate Concert HallMarch 5
Gin BlossomsMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterMarch 6
Loudon Wainwright IIIParamount TheatreMarch 6
Night RangerRivers CasinoMarch 6
Peter Asher & Jeremy ClydeThe EggMarch 6
Caroline RoseThe HollowMarch 6
Kane Brown, Russell Dickinson, and Chris LaneTimes Union CenterMarch 6
Chris PurekaCaffé LenaMarch 7
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery GentryParamount TheatreMarch 7
Enter the HaggisThe EggMarch 7
Cherish the LadiesCaffé LenaMarch 8
Casting CrownsTimes Union CenterMarch 8
Reel Big FishUpstate Concert HallMarch 8
Drank the GoldTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 10
Robert Cray BandTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 10
Tim O’Brien & Jan FabriciusCaffé LenaMarch 11
Dweezil ZappaThe EggMarch 11
The Filharmonic, Committed, Blake
Lewis, and Women of the World		Troy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 11
Josh RitterBethesda Episcopal ChurchMarch 12
Cody JinksPalace TheatreMarch 12
Nora Jane StruthersThe LindaMarch 12
John Paul WhiteCaffé LenaMarch 13
Megan HiltyUniversal Presentation HallMarch 13
Shawn MullinsSkyloftMarch 13
Dustbowl RevivalThe EggMarch 13
Kim Wilson & his Blues All StarsThe LindaMarch 13
SkilletUpstate Concert HallMarch 13
Bettye LavetteCaffé LenaMarch 14
Howard JonesUniversal Presentation HallMarch 14
Fetty WapUpstate Concert HallMarch 14
Jack TempchinCaffé LenaMarch 15
The Screaming OrphansUniversal Presentation HallMarch 15
Get Up JackRevolution HallMarch 17
Have MercyThe HollowMarch 18
Postmodern JukeboxTroy Savings Bank Music HallMarch 18
Fit for a KingUpstate Concert HallMarch 18
Melvin Seals & JGBCohoes Music HallMarch 19
Celtic WomanUPACMarch 19
The Black FeathersCaffé LenaMarch 20
Session AmericanaMasonic Hall/Vermont Arts ExchangeMarch 20
Kathy MatteaCaffé LenaMarch 21
*Signal HillPauly’s HotelMarch 21
The Airplane Family & FriendsUpstate Concert HallMarch 21
Brand XSkyloftMarch 22
*La Sonora DinamitaThe LindaMarch 22
Michael BubléTimes Union CenterMarch 22
Bob Weir and Wolf BrosPalace TheatreMarch 23
The Murder CapitalThe HollowMarch 23
The Beach BoysParamount TheatreMarch 25
Yacht Rock RevueUpstate Concert HallMarch 25
Michael DoucetCaffé LenaMarch 26
Jay Ungar & Molly MasonCaffé LenaMarch 27
AlashCaffé LenaMarch 28
Roger MillerMASS MoCAMarch 28
The Sea the SeaMasonic Hall/Vermont Arts ExchangeMarch 28
The Gibson BrothersCaffé LenaMarch 29
Possessed and PestilenceUpstate Concert HallMarch 29

April

Rani Arbo & Daisy MayhemCaffé LenaApril 2
SFJAZZ CollectiveThe EggApril 2
Pierre BensusanCaffé LenaApril 3
Leyla McCallaThe EggApril 3
*ColdThe HollowApril 3
Professor Louie & the CrowmatixCaffé LenaApril 4
Tinsley EllisCaffé LenaApril 8
Straight No ChaserPalace TheatreApril 8
Circa SurviveUpstate Concert HallApril 8
Che ApalacheCaffé LenaApril 9
*Dead Winter CarptentersThe Park TheaterApril 9
August Burns RedUpstate Concert HallApril 9
Slambovian Circus of DreamsCaffé LenaApril 10
DeVotchKaThe EggApril 10
Michael Jerling Trio and Rod AbernethyCaffé LenaApril 11
Hot Chelle RaeUpstate Concert HallApril 11
Melissa EtheridgeThe EggApril 13
Laurie Lewis & the Right HandsCaffé LenaApril 16
Lake Street DiveUPACApril 16
Beneath the MassacreUpstate Concert HallApril 16
Madeleine PeyrouxMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterApril 17
Neil SedakaRivers CasinoApril 17
*Perfect GiddimaniSkyloftApril 18
Chris SmitherCaffé LenaApril 19
*Devin DawonSkyloftApril 23
Bakithi Kumalo & the Graceland ExperienceUniversal Presentation HallApril 23
Jim Kweskin & the Steel City Jug SlammersCaffé LenaApril 24
*Stephen LynchThe EggApril 24
The Okee Dokee BrothersUniversal Presentation HallApril 24
Roomful of BluesCaffé LenaApril 25
Car Seat HeadrestMASS MoCAApril 25
Kat EdmonsonMassry Center for the ArtsApril 25
Randy HouserParamount TheatreApril 25
*Corky LaingPauly’s HotelApril 25
Johnny RiversRivers CasinoApril 25
John CraigieCaffé LenaApril 26
CandleboxThe EggApril 26
The Front BottomsUpstate Concert HallApril 26
Barns CourtneyThe HollowApril 28
Griffin HouseCaffé LenaApril 29
*Kaushiki ChakrabortyThe EggApril 29
Steep Canyon RangersUniversal Presentation HallApril 29
The Tannahill WeaversCaffé LenaApril 30

May

*DriftwoodCaffé LenaMay 1
Alison KraussPalace TheatreMay 2
Tommy EmmanuelThe EggMay 2
Frankie Valli & the Four SeasonsUPACMay 2
Ann Wilson of HeartThe EggMay 6
SebadohThe HollowMay 6
Lyle Lovett & John HiattTroy Savings Bank Music HallMay 6
Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright RocheCaffé LenaMay 7
The Devil Makes ThreeUpstate Concert HallMay 7
*The Suitcase JunketCaffé LenaMay 8
Lyle Lovett & John HiattParamount TheatreMay 8
Alan ParsonsRivers CasinoMay 8
Tyler FarrUpstate Concert HallMay 8
DaughtryParamount TheatreMay 9
Shawn ColvinThe EggMay 12
*DarlingsideCaffé LenaMay 12
Motionless in White, Knocked Loose,
and Stick to Your Guns		Upstate Concert HallMay 13
*Mark Erelli BandCaffé LenaMay 14
Cody JohnsonUpstate Concert HallMay 15
*Tim Reynolds of Dave Matthews BandCohoes Music HallMay 16
Liz PhairMASS MoCAMay 16
Martin SextonMassry Center for the ArtsMay 16
ZeroTroy Savings Bank Music HallMay 17
City and ColourUPACMay 18
*Duke RobillardCaffé LenaMay 21
Tech N9neUpstate Concert HallMay 21
*Bon DébarrasCaffé LenaMay 22
Tanya Tucker and Walker CountyThe EggMay 22
Sawyer FredericksCaffé LenaMay 23
Sawyer FredericksCaffé LenaMay 24
The Righteous BrothersParamount TheatreMay 27
Tab Benoit & J.P. SoarsCohoes Music HallMay 29

June

Béla Fleck & the FlecktonesThe EggJune 3
*Violent Femmes and XMASS MoCAJune 5
Brandon “Taz” NiederauerThe HollowJune 5
*Local NativesUpstate Concert HallJune 6
The LumineersSPACJune 6
Celtic WomanSPACJune 7
*As I Lay DyingUpsate Concert HallJune 7
King Buzzo & Trevor DunnThe HollowJune 8
David Crosby & the Sky Trails BandThe EggJune 11
*KRS-OneSkyloftJune 125
Zac Brown BandSPACJune 13
The Airborne Toxic EventUpstate Concert HallJune 17
Reggie King SearsPauly’s HotelJune 18
Mary GauthierThe LindaJune 18
*Aaron Lewis of StaindRivers Casino
Pokey LafargeThe EggJune 20
*Nile Rodgers & CHICSPACJune 27
*Kool & the GangSPACJune 28
Steely Dan and Steve WinwoodSPACJune 30

July

*Cold War KidsUpstate Concert HallJuly 1
Tedeschi Trucks BandSPACJuly 2
*Lindsey Stirling and KiezsaSPACJuly 3
Alanis Morissette and GarbageSPACJuly 8
Dave Matthews BandSPACJuly 10
Dave Matthews BandSPACJuly 11
Brantley Gilbert, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis,
Lauren Alaina, and Big Sky Country		SPACJuly 12
Hot Tuna and David Grisman TrioMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterJuly 13
The Brubeck Brothers QuartetMahaiwe Performing Arts CenterJuly 17
Chicago and Rick SpringfieldSPACJuly 21
Nickelback and Stone Temple PilotsSPACJuly 22
Matchbox 20 and the WallflowersSPACJuly 24
The Black CrowesSPACJuly 25
Roger WatersTimes Union CenterJuly 25
The Doobie BrothersSPACJuly 26
Rod StewartSPACJuly 29

August

Journey and the PretendersSPACAugust 1
Dead & CompanySPACAugust 3
Disturbed, Staind, and Bad WolvesSPACAugust 4
*Yo-Yo Ma / Not Our First Goat RodeoSPACAugust 10
Incubus, 311, and BadflowerSPACAugust 11
The Black KeysSPACAugust 16
Sammy Hagar & the Circle,
Whitesnake, and Night Ranger		SPACAugust 18
Goo Goo Dolls and LifehouseSPACAugust 23
Justin BieberTimes Union CenterAugust 26
Chris Young, Scotty Mccreery,
and Payton Smith		SPACAugust 28
Hall & Oates, Squeeze, and KT TunstallSPACAugust 31

September

They Might Be GiantsMASS MoCASeptember 5
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen,
and Maddie & Tae		SPACSeptember 5
Maroon 5 and Meghan TrainorSPACSeptember 6
*KALEOPalace TheatreSeptember 9
Backstreet BoysSPACSeptember 11
Def Leppard and ZZ TopTimes Union CenterSeptember 21
Chris HillmanThe EggSeptember 23
Wishbone AshThe EggSeptember 30

October

Robin TrowerThe EggOctober 3

November

*NileUpstate Concert HallNovember 7

Cover and Tribute Bands

The Everly SetCaffé LenaMarch 6The Everly Brothers
Show No MercySkyloftMarch 6Slayer
Memories of PatsyThe LindaMarch 6Patsy Cline
ZosoUpstate Concert HallMarch 6Led Zeppelin
The Linda
Ronstadt Experience		SkyloftMarch 12Linda Ronstadt
EaglemaniaParamount TheatreMarch 13The Eagles
Yellow Brick RoadRivers CasinoMarch 25Elton John
Brit FloydUPACMarch 13Pink Floyd
One Night in MemphisUniversal Presentation HallMarch 30Elvis Presley, Johnny
Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis,
and Carl Perkins
Fleetwood MackedThe Park TheaterMarch 21Fleetwood Mac
JourneymanUniversal Presentation HallMarch 21Eric Clapton
Still Surfin’Rivers CasinoMarch 25The Beach Boys
Stanley JordanCohoes Music HallMarch 27Jimi Hendrix
TroubadoursParamount TheatreMarch 28James Taylor
and Carole King
The LizardsThe HollowMarch 28Phish
Nashville DriveThe Park TheaterMarch 28Greatest Country Hits
Broken ArrowCohoes Music HallApril 4Neil Young
The Lousy SloughtersPauly’s HotelApril 4Grateful Dead
Back in BlackSkyloftApril 4AC/DC
MoondanceThe LindaApril 4Van Morrison
The Spirit of Johnny CashThe Park TheaterApril 4Johnny Cash
The Hit MenUniversal Presentation HallApril 9Greatest Rock Hits
Start Making SenseThe HollowApril 10Talking Heads
The Four HorsemenUpstate Concert HallApril 10Metallica
The Fab FauxThe EggApril 18The Beatles
Simply DiamondThe Park TheaterApril 18Neil Diamond
One Night of QueenParamount TheatreApril 20Queen
Brooklyn CharmersRivers CasinoApril 24Steely Dan
Mountain Jam OrchestraThe Park TheaterApril 25Allman Brothers
Against the WindCohoes Music HallMay 1Bob Seger
The Duppy ConquerorsSkyloftMay 2Bob Marley
The Furious BongosThe LindaMay 2Zappa
The Mersey BeatlesThe EggMay 7The Beatles
Max Weinberg’s JukeboxUniversal Presentation HallMay 7Greatest Hits
ThunderstruckCohoes Music HallMay 8AC/DC
Top of the WorldUniversal Presentation HallMay 9The Carpenters
Damn the TorpedoesSkyloftMay 15Tom Petty
Larger Than LifeRivers CasinoMay 16Greatest Boy
Band Hits
Tracy DeluciaThe Park TheaterMay 16Linda Rondstadt
Bee Gees GoldUniversal Presentation HallMay 9The Bee Gees
Magic of MotownRivers CasinoMay 27Greatest Motown Hits
Larry CarltonCaffé LenaJune 20Steely Dan
Larry CarltonCaffé LenaJune 20The Crusaders
Kidz BopSPACJune 24Pop’s Greatest
Hits for Kids
Australian Pink FloydSPACSeptember 12Pink Floyd
Into the MysticCohoes Music HallNovember 7Van Morrison

Comics, symphonies, choirs, musicals, plays, operas, string ensembles, and orchestras perform around the Capital Region regularly, but are not listed here.

Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!

Check out our community calendar to add your own event.

