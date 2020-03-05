Capital Region concert roundup for March 5

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to your weekly roundup of music, shows, concerts, and performances slated for a venue near you. Every Wednesday, we’ll help you through the day, week, month, or season by putting the biggest musical acts coming through the Capital Region in one place.
We’ve marked new additions with an asterisk (*).
Hit Control+F or Command+F to search for your favorite venue or artist.
March
|Chely Wright & Gretchen Peters
|Caffé Lena
|March 5
|Eric Johnson
|The Egg
|March 5
|Cam’ron
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 5
|Gin Blossoms
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|March 6
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Paramount Theatre
|March 6
|Night Ranger
|Rivers Casino
|March 6
|Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde
|The Egg
|March 6
|Caroline Rose
|The Hollow
|March 6
|Kane Brown, Russell Dickinson, and Chris Lane
|Times Union Center
|March 6
|Chris Pureka
|Caffé Lena
|March 7
|Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
|Paramount Theatre
|March 7
|Enter the Haggis
|The Egg
|March 7
|Cherish the Ladies
|Caffé Lena
|March 8
|Casting Crowns
|Times Union Center
|March 8
|Reel Big Fish
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 8
|Drank the Gold
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 10
|Robert Cray Band
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 10
|Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius
|Caffé Lena
|March 11
|Dweezil Zappa
|The Egg
|March 11
|The Filharmonic, Committed, Blake
Lewis, and Women of the World
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 11
|Josh Ritter
|Bethesda Episcopal Church
|March 12
|Cody Jinks
|Palace Theatre
|March 12
|Nora Jane Struthers
|The Linda
|March 12
|John Paul White
|Caffé Lena
|March 13
|Megan Hilty
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 13
|Shawn Mullins
|Skyloft
|March 13
|Dustbowl Revival
|The Egg
|March 13
|Kim Wilson & his Blues All Stars
|The Linda
|March 13
|Skillet
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 13
|Bettye Lavette
|Caffé Lena
|March 14
|Howard Jones
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 14
|Fetty Wap
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 14
|Jack Tempchin
|Caffé Lena
|March 15
|The Screaming Orphans
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 15
|Get Up Jack
|Revolution Hall
|March 17
|Have Mercy
|The Hollow
|March 18
|Postmodern Jukebox
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|March 18
|Fit for a King
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 18
|Melvin Seals & JGB
|Cohoes Music Hall
|March 19
|Celtic Woman
|UPAC
|March 19
|The Black Feathers
|Caffé Lena
|March 20
|Session Americana
|Masonic Hall/Vermont Arts Exchange
|March 20
|Kathy Mattea
|Caffé Lena
|March 21
|*Signal Hill
|Pauly’s Hotel
|March 21
|The Airplane Family & Friends
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 21
|Brand X
|Skyloft
|March 22
|*La Sonora Dinamita
|The Linda
|March 22
|Michael Bublé
|Times Union Center
|March 22
|Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
|Palace Theatre
|March 23
|The Murder Capital
|The Hollow
|March 23
|The Beach Boys
|Paramount Theatre
|March 25
|Yacht Rock Revue
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 25
|Michael Doucet
|Caffé Lena
|March 26
|Jay Ungar & Molly Mason
|Caffé Lena
|March 27
|Alash
|Caffé Lena
|March 28
|Roger Miller
|MASS MoCA
|March 28
|The Sea the Sea
|Masonic Hall/Vermont Arts Exchange
|March 28
|The Gibson Brothers
|Caffé Lena
|March 29
|Possessed and Pestilence
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 29
April
|Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem
|Caffé Lena
|April 2
|SFJAZZ Collective
|The Egg
|April 2
|Pierre Bensusan
|Caffé Lena
|April 3
|Leyla McCalla
|The Egg
|April 3
|*Cold
|The Hollow
|April 3
|Professor Louie & the Crowmatix
|Caffé Lena
|April 4
|Tinsley Ellis
|Caffé Lena
|April 8
|Straight No Chaser
|Palace Theatre
|April 8
|Circa Survive
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 8
|Che Apalache
|Caffé Lena
|April 9
|*Dead Winter Carptenters
|The Park Theater
|April 9
|August Burns Red
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 9
|Slambovian Circus of Dreams
|Caffé Lena
|April 10
|DeVotchKa
|The Egg
|April 10
|Michael Jerling Trio and Rod Abernethy
|Caffé Lena
|April 11
|Hot Chelle Rae
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 11
|Melissa Etheridge
|The Egg
|April 13
|Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands
|Caffé Lena
|April 16
|Lake Street Dive
|UPAC
|April 16
|Beneath the Massacre
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 16
|Madeleine Peyroux
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|April 17
|Neil Sedaka
|Rivers Casino
|April 17
|*Perfect Giddimani
|Skyloft
|April 18
|Chris Smither
|Caffé Lena
|April 19
|*Devin Dawon
|Skyloft
|April 23
|Bakithi Kumalo & the Graceland Experience
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 23
|Jim Kweskin & the Steel City Jug Slammers
|Caffé Lena
|April 24
|*Stephen Lynch
|The Egg
|April 24
|The Okee Dokee Brothers
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 24
|Roomful of Blues
|Caffé Lena
|April 25
|Car Seat Headrest
|MASS MoCA
|April 25
|Kat Edmonson
|Massry Center for the Arts
|April 25
|Randy Houser
|Paramount Theatre
|April 25
|*Corky Laing
|Pauly’s Hotel
|April 25
|Johnny Rivers
|Rivers Casino
|April 25
|John Craigie
|Caffé Lena
|April 26
|Candlebox
|The Egg
|April 26
|The Front Bottoms
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 26
|Barns Courtney
|The Hollow
|April 28
|Griffin House
|Caffé Lena
|April 29
|*Kaushiki Chakraborty
|The Egg
|April 29
|Steep Canyon Rangers
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 29
|The Tannahill Weavers
|Caffé Lena
|April 30
May
|*Driftwood
|Caffé Lena
|May 1
|Alison Krauss
|Palace Theatre
|May 2
|Tommy Emmanuel
|The Egg
|May 2
|Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons
|UPAC
|May 2
|Ann Wilson of Heart
|The Egg
|May 6
|Sebadoh
|The Hollow
|May 6
|Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|May 6
|Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche
|Caffé Lena
|May 7
|The Devil Makes Three
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 7
|*The Suitcase Junket
|Caffé Lena
|May 8
|Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt
|Paramount Theatre
|May 8
|Alan Parsons
|Rivers Casino
|May 8
|Tyler Farr
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 8
|Daughtry
|Paramount Theatre
|May 9
|Shawn Colvin
|The Egg
|May 12
|*Darlingside
|Caffé Lena
|May 12
|Motionless in White, Knocked Loose,
and Stick to Your Guns
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 13
|*Mark Erelli Band
|Caffé Lena
|May 14
|Cody Johnson
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 15
|*Tim Reynolds of Dave Matthews Band
|Cohoes Music Hall
|May 16
|Liz Phair
|MASS MoCA
|May 16
|Martin Sexton
|Massry Center for the Arts
|May 16
|Zero
|Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
|May 17
|City and Colour
|UPAC
|May 18
|*Duke Robillard
|Caffé Lena
|May 21
|Tech N9ne
|Upstate Concert Hall
|May 21
|*Bon Débarras
|Caffé Lena
|May 22
|Tanya Tucker and Walker County
|The Egg
|May 22
|Sawyer Fredericks
|Caffé Lena
|May 23
|Sawyer Fredericks
|Caffé Lena
|May 24
|The Righteous Brothers
|Paramount Theatre
|May 27
|Tab Benoit & J.P. Soars
|Cohoes Music Hall
|May 29
June
|Béla Fleck & the Flecktones
|The Egg
|June 3
|*Violent Femmes and X
|MASS MoCA
|June 5
|Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
|The Hollow
|June 5
|*Local Natives
|Upstate Concert Hall
|June 6
|The Lumineers
|SPAC
|June 6
|Celtic Woman
|SPAC
|June 7
|*As I Lay Dying
|Upsate Concert Hall
|June 7
|King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn
|The Hollow
|June 8
|David Crosby & the Sky Trails Band
|The Egg
|June 11
|*KRS-One
|Skyloft
|June 125
|Zac Brown Band
|SPAC
|June 13
|The Airborne Toxic Event
|Upstate Concert Hall
|June 17
|Reggie King Sears
|Pauly’s Hotel
|June 18
|Mary Gauthier
|The Linda
|June 18
|*Aaron Lewis of Staind
|Rivers Casino
|Pokey Lafarge
|The Egg
|June 20
|*Nile Rodgers & CHIC
|SPAC
|June 27
|*Kool & the Gang
|SPAC
|June 28
|Steely Dan and Steve Winwood
|SPAC
|June 30
July
|*Cold War Kids
|Upstate Concert Hall
|July 1
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|SPAC
|July 2
|*Lindsey Stirling and Kiezsa
|SPAC
|July 3
|Alanis Morissette and Garbage
|SPAC
|July 8
|Dave Matthews Band
|SPAC
|July 10
|Dave Matthews Band
|SPAC
|July 11
|Brantley Gilbert, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis,
Lauren Alaina, and Big Sky Country
|SPAC
|July 12
|Hot Tuna and David Grisman Trio
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|July 13
|The Brubeck Brothers Quartet
|Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
|July 17
|Chicago and Rick Springfield
|SPAC
|July 21
|Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots
|SPAC
|July 22
|Matchbox 20 and the Wallflowers
|SPAC
|July 24
|The Black Crowes
|SPAC
|July 25
|Roger Waters
|Times Union Center
|July 25
|The Doobie Brothers
|SPAC
|July 26
|Rod Stewart
|SPAC
|July 29
August
|Journey and the Pretenders
|SPAC
|August 1
|Dead & Company
|SPAC
|August 3
|Disturbed, Staind, and Bad Wolves
|SPAC
|August 4
|*Yo-Yo Ma / Not Our First Goat Rodeo
|SPAC
|August 10
|Incubus, 311, and Badflower
|SPAC
|August 11
|The Black Keys
|SPAC
|August 16
|Sammy Hagar & the Circle,
Whitesnake, and Night Ranger
|SPAC
|August 18
|Goo Goo Dolls and Lifehouse
|SPAC
|August 23
|Justin Bieber
|Times Union Center
|August 26
|Chris Young, Scotty Mccreery,
and Payton Smith
|SPAC
|August 28
|Hall & Oates, Squeeze, and KT Tunstall
|SPAC
|August 31
September
|They Might Be Giants
|MASS MoCA
|September 5
|Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen,
and Maddie & Tae
|SPAC
|September 5
|Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor
|SPAC
|September 6
|*KALEO
|Palace Theatre
|September 9
|Backstreet Boys
|SPAC
|September 11
|Def Leppard and ZZ Top
|Times Union Center
|September 21
|Chris Hillman
|The Egg
|September 23
|Wishbone Ash
|The Egg
|September 30
October
|Robin Trower
|The Egg
|October 3
November
|*Nile
|Upstate Concert Hall
|November 7
Cover and Tribute Bands
|The Everly Set
|Caffé Lena
|March 6
|The Everly Brothers
|Show No Mercy
|Skyloft
|March 6
|Slayer
|Memories of Patsy
|The Linda
|March 6
|Patsy Cline
|Zoso
|Upstate Concert Hall
|March 6
|Led Zeppelin
|The Linda
Ronstadt Experience
|Skyloft
|March 12
|Linda Ronstadt
|Eaglemania
|Paramount Theatre
|March 13
|The Eagles
|Yellow Brick Road
|Rivers Casino
|March 25
|Elton John
|Brit Floyd
|UPAC
|March 13
|Pink Floyd
|One Night in Memphis
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 30
|Elvis Presley, Johnny
Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis,
and Carl Perkins
|Fleetwood Macked
|The Park Theater
|March 21
|Fleetwood Mac
|Journeyman
|Universal Presentation Hall
|March 21
|Eric Clapton
|Still Surfin’
|Rivers Casino
|March 25
|The Beach Boys
|Stanley Jordan
|Cohoes Music Hall
|March 27
|Jimi Hendrix
|Troubadours
|Paramount Theatre
|March 28
|James Taylor
and Carole King
|The Lizards
|The Hollow
|March 28
|Phish
|Nashville Drive
|The Park Theater
|March 28
|Greatest Country Hits
|Broken Arrow
|Cohoes Music Hall
|April 4
|Neil Young
|The Lousy Sloughters
|Pauly’s Hotel
|April 4
|Grateful Dead
|Back in Black
|Skyloft
|April 4
|AC/DC
|Moondance
|The Linda
|April 4
|Van Morrison
|The Spirit of Johnny Cash
|The Park Theater
|April 4
|Johnny Cash
|The Hit Men
|Universal Presentation Hall
|April 9
|Greatest Rock Hits
|Start Making Sense
|The Hollow
|April 10
|Talking Heads
|The Four Horsemen
|Upstate Concert Hall
|April 10
|Metallica
|The Fab Faux
|The Egg
|April 18
|The Beatles
|Simply Diamond
|The Park Theater
|April 18
|Neil Diamond
|One Night of Queen
|Paramount Theatre
|April 20
|Queen
|Brooklyn Charmers
|Rivers Casino
|April 24
|Steely Dan
|Mountain Jam Orchestra
|The Park Theater
|April 25
|Allman Brothers
|Against the Wind
|Cohoes Music Hall
|May 1
|Bob Seger
|The Duppy Conquerors
|Skyloft
|May 2
|Bob Marley
|The Furious Bongos
|The Linda
|May 2
|Zappa
|The Mersey Beatles
|The Egg
|May 7
|The Beatles
|Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 7
|Greatest Hits
|Thunderstruck
|Cohoes Music Hall
|May 8
|AC/DC
|Top of the World
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 9
|The Carpenters
|Damn the Torpedoes
|Skyloft
|May 15
|Tom Petty
|Larger Than Life
|Rivers Casino
|May 16
|Greatest Boy
Band Hits
|Tracy Delucia
|The Park Theater
|May 16
|Linda Rondstadt
|Bee Gees Gold
|Universal Presentation Hall
|May 9
|The Bee Gees
|Magic of Motown
|Rivers Casino
|May 27
|Greatest Motown Hits
|Larry Carlton
|Caffé Lena
|June 20
|Steely Dan
|Larry Carlton
|Caffé Lena
|June 20
|The Crusaders
|Kidz Bop
|SPAC
|June 24
|Pop’s Greatest
Hits for Kids
|Australian Pink Floyd
|SPAC
|September 12
|Pink Floyd
|Into the Mystic
|Cohoes Music Hall
|November 7
|Van Morrison
Comics, symphonies, choirs, musicals, plays, operas, string ensembles, and orchestras perform around the Capital Region regularly, but are not listed here.
Did we miss your favorite venue or performer? Let us know!
Check out our community calendar to add your own event.
