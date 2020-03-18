Capital Region concert cancellations and postponements

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Concert venues and musical acts are rescheduling and canceling shows across the world in response to the coronavirus. Here’s a roundup of venues in the area, their statements about the coronavirus, and their modified concert dates, where available.

Caffé Lena

Although they are rescheduling and canceling shows, Caffé Lena in Saratoga Springs will also pivot to live streaming on YouTube.

Until further notice, we have moved to an entirely online concert schedule. We hope

that our nightly, 8 PM broadcasts will help you relax and stay positive as COVID-19

presents its challenge across the globe. We can’t be together in person for a few weeks, so we’re going to bring the shows you

love straight to your living room! Using the three broadcast cameras mounted in our

listening room, our ace tech team will livestream concerts on our YouTube channel

(www.YouTube.com/CaffeLena). We calling these shows the STAY HOME SESSIONS.

Instead of sitting home worrying, you can enjoy a show in real time and use the chat

feature to be part of a community of music lovers! Statement from Caffé Lena

Cohoes Music Hall

Cohoes Music Hall is reworking their schedule, which affects several upcoming shows:

During this challenging time, we want you to know that you are in our hearts. We will continue to move the Music Hall forward, rescheduling events, making improvements to the building, formulating new revenue building activities, and booking new shows. As you know, “the show must go on.” Statement from Cohoes Music Hall

The Egg

At the Egg in Albany, four shows are postponed, and a fifth canceled.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings in New York State, many of the performances in the coming weeks will not take place as scheduled. If you have tickets to any of these events, we will be in touch with you as soon as possible regarding rescheduled dates. In addition, our box office will be closed until further notice. Statement from The Egg

The Hollow

The Hollow has gone dark, with no specific date to reopen as yet. Canceled shows include Have Mercy and the Murder Capital.

The Linda

WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio is working on rescheduling several events.

The mission of The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, is to bring people together through the performing arts. Since the health of our community is extremely important to us we are canceling/postponing all events through the end of March. We will do our best to reschedule these events for a future date. We will send automatic refunds to all attendees as soon as possible. Statement from the Linda

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

With the health and safety of our community in mind and in accordance with the recommendations of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Town of Great Barrington, and other governmental bodies, we are dimming the lights at the Mahaiwe for the coming month to support efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Effective March 13, the theater will be closed to the public. Performances are canceled through Friday, April 10, and the Box Office will be accessible by phone only. Statement from Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

MASS MoCA

The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Massachusetts, is closed until May 1.

MASS MoCA is temporarily closed, through May 1. Please stay in touch with us while the world reacts and responds to this public health crisis. We hope to continue bringing you joyful MASS MoCA art moments by email and social media. We thrive on your enthusiasm and are deeply grateful for your support during this uncertain time. Statement from Mass MoCA

Palace Theatre

Albany’s Palace Theatre rescheduled all of its March events:

Due to restrictions on public gatherings in New York State and in keeping with industry decisions, events throughout the month of March have been postponed. Tickets for all postponed shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. If you are unable to attend a rescheduled date, you will be able to obtain a refund at your original point of purchase. Statement from the Palace Theatre

The Park Theater

The Park Theater has nothing scheduled well into April. Several shows are in limbo, including:

Dead Winter Carpenters

Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac tribute)

The Spirit of Johnny Cash (Johnny Cash tribute)

Misty Mountain Hop (Led Zeppelin tribute)

Simply Diamond (Neil Diamond tribute)

Mountain Jam Orchestra (Allman Brothers tribute)

Tracy Delucia (Linda Rondstadt tribute)

As guidance over gatherings and staying at home evolves, we are reacting accordingly. As of this date, we have cancelled or postponed all shows up to April 21, 2020; and guests will be contacted regarding refunds or credits. Please bear with us as we process the updates. March 16 Statement from the Park Theater

Paramount Theatre

The Paramount Theatre in Rutland, Vermont is working on rescheduling The Beach Boys.

In light of increasing public health concerns, we are saddened to announce we have made the difficult decision to postpone all events originally scheduled to have been presented over the next 5 weeks starting today, March 13, 2020. We are taking this step with the guidance of best-practice statements made by local, state and federal officials. Helping to protect our community and reduce possible spread of Covid-19 is our number one priority at this time. Statement from the Paramount Theatre

Rivers Casino & Resort

The Still Surfin’ Dinner Show, a Beach Boys tribute, is postponed until further notice. No new date has been announced.

In the best interests of our Team Members, guests and the greater Capital District, we are temporarily closing Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, including The Landing Hotel, effective immediately for fourteen days. Although there have been no known cases of COVID-19 at the property, we are suspending operations out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials. March 16 Statement from Rivers Resort & Casino

Skyloft

Skyloft has rescheduled Brand X for September 11.

SPAC

Though we have been cancelling all indoor gatherings and activities for the next 30 days, all summer programming is currently still moving forward as planned. We will continue to evaluate decisions about hosting events in consideration of CDC guidelines – and in discussion with our resident companies, staff, health care professionals, and public health officials. In the event of an emergency or cancellation related to COVID-19, we want to assure you that SPAC will offer full ticket credits or refunds. March 13 Statement from Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Times Union Center

Michael Bublé postponed his March 22 concert at Albany’s Times Union Center.

A message from Michael pic.twitter.com/18ZtCfToCU — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 17, 2020

Providing a safe environment for our clients, visitors, guests and staff is our top priority. Through public health organizations such as, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) we are staying abreast of the latest updates and developments as they occur. We are also in close communication with our local public health and government officials to determine what additional safeguards may need to be implemented. Statement from the Times Union Center

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has postponed all events into early April. Wednesday night’s scheduled Postmodern Jukebox performance will be rescheduled for a later date.

Ulster Performing Arts Center

UPAC is in the process of rescheduling events throughout March and April. Modified shows follow:

We are continuing to monitor and address the situation regarding the Covid-19 outbreak. In an attempt to limit the spread ofhte virus, Bardavon staff will be workign remotely for at least the next month. The Bardavon and UPAC box offices will be closed to in-person sales but will continue to sell tickets and answer questions via phone, at (845) 473-2072 or (845) 339-6088, or via email at boxoffice@bardavon.org. As the status of individual events is updated, we will continue notifiying ticketholders about postponements or cancellations. We appreciate your patience in this matter, and we will continue to communicate our plans over the coming weeks. Statement from UPAC

Universal Presentation Hall

Information is not currently available about rescheduling or canceling events scheduled for the window that Universal Presentation Hall will close.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings in New York State and in keeping with industry decisions, all public performances, movies and rentals from Friday, March 13 through April 12 at Proctors, UPH and theREP are postponed. The box office at Proctors will remain open. Patrons with tickets to any of the postponed events are being contacted. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Statement from Universal Presentation Hall

Upstate Concert Hall

Upstate Concert Hall has canceled and postponed several shows. The status of certain shows is also unclear as the venue works to sort out its schedule.

“The health of our patrons, artists and staff are of the utmost importance to us,” the venue says.

Vermont Arts Exchange

Vermont Arts Exchange is working on rescheduling shows due to COVID-19 unease. Session Americana and The Sea, the Sea will be postponed to a later date.

