Capital Region community theater roundup

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Capital District plays host to many small community theaters and in the coming months they will be preparing for their upcoming spring performances. Hopefully none of the actors break a leg in the process and instead save it for the stage.

The theaters offer shows that appeal to a multitude of play palette’s and audiences. Many are affordable and family-friendly. Some are ran by local colleges like the James L. Meader Little Theater in Troy on the Russell Sage College Campus or the RPI Playhouse on the RPI campus.

Local community theaters

Albany County

Albany Civic Theater– 235 Second Ave. Albany, N.Y. 12209- American Soldiers playing now through Feb. 16. Regular tickets $18, students and veterans (this show only) $10. Upcoming show: Deathtrap playing May 1-17.

Curtain Call Theatre– 1 Jeanne Jugan Ln. Latham, N.Y. 12210- Ben Butler playing now through Feb. 8. Tickets are $25 per person. Upcoming show: Switzerland playing Feb. 27- Mar. 14.

Steamer No. 10 Theatre– 500 Western Ave. Albany, N.Y. 12203- Theater Voices playing Feb. 14-16. Free event. Upcoming show: Romeo and Juliet playing Mar. 13-15 and 21-22.

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate N.Y.– various locations- The Meeting playing at The Armory at Sage College, 130 New Scotland Ave. Albany, N.Y. 12208 on Feb. 7. Upcoming show: Camp Logan Apr. 2-11.

Rensselaer County

Highlight Acting Troupe– Performances held at Brunswick Grange at the corner of Rte.7 and 142. Once Upon a Pandora’s Box playing Feb. 28-Mar. 1. Upcoming show: Nunsense, A Mega Musical playing May 1-3 and 8-10. For information on ticket reservation contact Ethel LeVan at 518-237-6936.

Schacht Fine Arts Center Theater– 5 Division St. Troy, N.Y. 12180- The Diary of Anne Frank playing Feb. 5-16. Tickets are between $10-$15. Upcoming Show: The Wolves playing April 2-5.

Sand Lake Center for the Arts– 2880 N.Y. 43 Averill Park, N.Y. 12018- Valentine Dinner Theater with original plays from Melanie Douglas, Joe Starzyk and Karleen Hayden playing Feb. 8. Dinner provided by Towne Tavern. Tickets are $45 each. Upcoming show: All My Sons playing Mar. 6-15. Tickets $18 for adults, $10 for kids under 18.

Saratoga County

Skidmore College– 815 North Broadway Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866- Radium Girls playing Feb. 28 – Mar. 5. Tickets go on sale Feb. 10. Upcoming show: Dance Nation playing Apr. 10-18. Tickets go on sale Mar. 30.

Home Made Theater– 19 Roosevelt Dr. Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866- Dial M for Murder playing Feb. 8-23. Tickets $25-$28. Upcoming show: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time playing Apr. 18- May 3. Tickets $25-$28.

Schenectady County

Schenectady Civic Playhouse– 12 S. Church St. Schenectady, N.Y. 12305- The Odd Couple by Neil Simon, A Staged Reading playing Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m. Open seating- no advance ticket purchase required. Upcoming show: A Marriage of True Minds Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $15 each.

Schenectady Light Opera Co.– 427 Franklin St. Schenectady, N.Y. 12305- A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum playing Mar. 13-22. Tickets $18-$28. Upcoming show: Bright Star playing May 8-17.

LATEST STORIES: