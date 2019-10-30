Capital Region communities make changes to trick-or-treat schedules

(NEWS10) — In preparation for the expected rain on All Hallows’ Eve, some Capital Region communities are changing their trick-or-treat schedules.

Some communities are kicking off festivities Wednesday, others will be celebrating Saturday and some are moving indoors.

There will be plenty of opportunities for families to pick up candy and show off their costumes this Halloween Weekend.

Find all of the schedule changes below:

Amsterdam

Amsterdam’s Trick-or-Treat event on the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook was moved to Wednesday because of the rain. The event will start at 5 p.m. and conclude at 6:30 p.m. There will be over 40 local businesses giving out treats to attendees. However, the City wide trick-or-treat is still on for Thursday.

Gloversville

The City of Gloversville expanded trick-or-treating to Wednesday night. City officials said trick-or-treating is voluntary and if residents decide to participate they should leave their porch lights on Wednesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

Broadalbin

The Village of Broadalbin has moved their Halloween celebrations entirely to Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m, according to the Broadalbin Village Board. There will be no trick-or-treating Thursday night in the village.

Canajoharie

According to the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook post, Trick or Treat activities (5pm- 6:30pm) for the Villages of Canajoharie and Palatine Bridge, along with the Halloween Parade (7pm), are being moved to Wednesday (10/30).

Albany

Albany will be hosting its Safe Stop Trick-or-Treating at the City of Albany offices, the Albany Capital Center and at two police stations in the area. The event will run from 3-5 p.m.

Safe Stop locations:

· City Hall, 24 Eagle St.- City officials will be handing out candy and fruit at their eight offices.

· Albany Capital Center – 55 Eagle St. – City officials will be handing out rice crispy treats and school supplies.

· One Stop Shop – 200 Henry Johnson Boulevard- At the corner of Livingston and Henry Johnson Blvd. – Officials will be handing out candy in four different offices.

· Albany Police Stations- South Station – 126 Arch St, Center Station -536 Western Ave, Albany, NY

Hoffman and Arbor Hill Community Centers

The Hoffman and Arbor Hill Community Centers will be hosting Halloween festivities from 5 until 8:30 p.m. Attendees can expect games, food, candy, costume contests and prizes.

Schenectady

The City of Schenectady will be celebrating Halloween on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. with earlier trick-or-treating times for younger children, Mayor McCarthy announced.

“As has been the case in previous years, we are asking that trick-or-treaters conclude their door-to-door visits prior to 8:00 p.m.,” said McCarthy. “We are also asking that residents turn off their porch lights and stop handing out goodies at this time.”

In addition, four fire department locations will be handing out candy, activity books and fire safety information.

Schenectady fire stations participating

Station #1 – 360 Veeder Avenue

Station #2 – 1515 State Street

Station #3 – Third Avenue

Station #4 – Avenue A & Nott Street