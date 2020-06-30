Capital Region cleared to begin Phase Four on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the Capital Region has been cleared to begin Phase Four on Tuesday. A team of global health experts looked at the data and cleared the region.

Industries included in Phase Four:

“New Yorkers have shown tremendous bravery and discipline throughout this incredibly difficult time, and thanks to their efforts, we’ve bent the curve. However, it’s essential that we remain diligent as we reopen safely and incrementally. I urge New Yorkers in every region to closely follow the state’s guidance on reopening and take all the proper precautions to protect their communities and prevent a resurgence of COVID-19,” said Governor Cuomo.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES