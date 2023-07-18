NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chick-fil-a locations in Clifton Park and North Greenbush are getting ready for their big opening this week. News10 got a sneak peek at the North Greenbush location including the kitchen, two lane drive-thru and dining room.

Will Potts, owner and operator, said this is something the Capital Region has been looking forward to and he hopes new customers can see what makes the restaurant unique.

“All of our proteins are made fresh in the restaurant,” Potts said. “Everything here is high-quality ingredients, high-quality procedures as far as preparing our products. There’s nothing pre-made, it’s all made fresh in the restaurant itself. Our biscuits are hand-rolled here, it’s all high-quality fresh ingredients that are serviced on a regular basis and our guests will definitely experience that difference when they come by.”

Both Capital Region locations will officially open on Jul 20, 2023 at 6:30 a.m.