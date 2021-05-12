Capital Region Chamber announces new online resource guide for DEI initiatives

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Chamber announced a new online resource guide on its website to help the business community with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The resources are reportedly intended to offer encouragement and insight about how to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion as cornerstone business values reflected in operations and activities.

Additionally, the website is said to offer source articles and tools from subject matter experts, as well as links to authoritative websites to help businesses, organizations and individuals, along their DEI journey.

“Providing a central location where area businesses can access DEI best practices, whitepapers, and guides is important as we work collectively to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce and region,” says Jason Benitez, Vice President, Talent, Diversity and Inclusion at the Capital Region Chamber,

According to McKinsey & Company’s 2019 report Diversity Wins, which included 15 countries and more than 1,000 large companies, organizations that focused on DEI initiative outperformed those that did not.