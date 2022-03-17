ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day across the Capital Region, including on the Hudson River! The Albany Irish Rowing Club went out on the water early Thursday morning.

“First row of the year St. Patrick’s Day, beautiful day, 55 degrees, two t-shirts, and 3-mile row,” said rower Dick Adair. Dick has been a member of the Albany Irish Rowing Club for 25 years, and Thursday is a very special day to be out on the water. “Albany is predominantly Irish and mostly catholic and it turns out it’s a religious holiday, but everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day!”

“It’s a great way of celebrating the patriotic day of Irland. This was one of the largest homes of Irish during the potato famine during the Great Immigration during the 19th century so there are tremendous roots here in North Albany,” said Michael Connors, VP of the Albany Irish Rowing Club.

Residents in Watervliet gathered in front of city hall to raise the Irish flag. “Irish heritage has been here since Watervliet has been here and we have always celebrated and we would like to continue the tradition,” said Mark Scully, 2022 Grand Marshal, Watervliet AOH.

Grand Marshals Mary Beth Durkee and Mark Scully are excited to march the parade on Saturday, they say it has been a long two years since Albany held its traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “In 2020, we were named, and then with COVID they canceled the parade last minute, In 2021, they did it virtually and this year we’re trying to make it go,” said Grand Marshal Mary Beth Durkee. A little rain in the forecast isn’t stopping them!

Festivites continue at the Watervliet AOH. The organization will be serving lunch from 12 – 5 p.m. Triskele will perform from 6-8 p.m.