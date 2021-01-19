Capital Region Career Centers to host virtual hiring event

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Workforce Development Board, in partnership with the Capital Region Career Centers in the City of Albany/Albany County, Rensselaer County, and Schenectady County, will host a Virtual Hiring Event on Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be completely online and is free to all searching for employment.

“In the Capital Region, we have many quality job opportunities and great talent,” states Ian Glasgow, President of Next Advance, Inc. and Board Chair. “This virtual hiring event can safely connect employers and job seekers, thereby helping our economy rebound.”

For this hiring event, job seekers can participate from their home on a computer, smart phone, or tablet. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with separate booths for each employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker will see the company profile, job openings, and be able to meet live with company representatives.

To participate in the virtual hiring event, job seekers must register online prior to Jan. 27.

For more information, job seekers or businesses can contact their local Career Center: