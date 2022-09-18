The Albany Police Department issuing an advisory to the public this weekend and news 10 has an exclusive look at what’s being done to fight the increase in crime.

The city of Albany has seen an increase of 65% from last year of car break-ins and personal theft. Police reminding people to keep their cars locked and their belongings out of sight.

“We’ve had nine vehicles stolen within the last 28 days here in the city of Albany. Three of those Vehicles were left running, unattended. The others were all left unlocked,” says Albany Police Spokesperson Steve Smith.

Troy seeing an increase of 18% over the last five years. The Assistant Police Chief telling us they have their midnight patrol officers specially tasked with, “extra patrols in areas where increased thefts have occurred. We have made several arrests for associated crimes this year”.

Police officials across the capital region all telling news10 that many times these incidents are crimes of opportunity, and they can happen anywhere and at any time.

So, what can you do to keep your vehicle and your belongings safe?

The APD advisory reminding people to make sure their cars are always locked and to take their keys with them. Do not leave your spare inside.

They are also suggesting that you can hide your belongings under your seat or place them in the trunk.

If you need to start your car before travel, they advise getting a remote car starter.

And memorize the make model color and the plate number of your vehicle in order to help the police in case it is stolen. Below is a full list of things you can do sent out by the Albany Police Department, to do in order to help prevent car crimes.

Always lock your vehicle.



Park in a well-lit area.



Close all windows and sunroof.



Remove or secure all valuables. Don’t leave them in plain view.



Consider installing an alarm if you don’t have one.



To prevent your car from being stolen:



NEVER leave your vehicle running unattended.



Even during brief stops, shut car off and lock it.



Don’t leave spare keys in or around your vehicle.



Consider investing in a remote car starter if you need to start car before travel.

Be sure to memorize the make, model, color and plate number of your vehicle(s) to assist the police in the event of a theft.



Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple has concerns that the car thefts could result in a more serious crime.

“My other worry of course is with the recent gun legislation. There are signs on some businesses that you can carry, some businesses you can’t carry. It’s very convoluted. Out of a necessity of caution, they’ll come out and they’ll lock their gun in the car. I’m fearful that you’ll have stolen handguns now as well,” said Apple.

All four law enforcement agencies tell NEWS 10 the same advice, lock up your vehicles. Because this is a crime of opportunity, and it can be avoided.