Capital Region businesses and organizations team up to host Halloween Costume Drive

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several Capital Region businesses and organizations want to ensure no kid goes costume-less this Halloween. They teamed up to host a Halloween Costume Drive that will benefit the City Mission of Schenectady.

The organization provides food, shelter and other basic needs for those in need year-round, so this group wanted to give back.

The group is collecting new and used children’s costumes which can be dropped off at multiple locations listed below:

Drop-off stations are located inside the showrooms of Mohawk Honda and Mohawk Chevrolet, and in the lobbies of Mohawk Collision Center and Mohawk Auto Center.

Mohawk Honda: 175 Freemans Bridge Road Schenectady, N.Y. 12302

Mohawk Chevrolet: 400 Clifton Park Center Road Clifton Park, N.Y. 12065

Mohawk Auto Center: 756 State Street Schenectady, N.Y. 12307

Mohawk Collision Center: 25 Saratoga Road Schenectady, N.Y. 12302

The locations will be accepting donations now until October 24.

