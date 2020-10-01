Capital Region businesses and organizations team up to host Halloween Costume Drive

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several Capital Region businesses and organizations want to ensure no kid goes costume-less this Halloween. They teamed up to host a Halloween Costume Drive that will benefit the City Mission of Schenectady.
The organization provides food, shelter and other basic needs for those in need year-round, so this group wanted to give back.
The group is collecting new and used children’s costumes which can be dropped off at multiple locations listed below:
Drop-off stations are located inside the showrooms of Mohawk Honda and Mohawk Chevrolet, and in the lobbies of Mohawk Collision Center and Mohawk Auto Center.
Mohawk Honda: 175 Freemans Bridge Road Schenectady, N.Y. 12302
Mohawk Chevrolet: 400 Clifton Park Center Road Clifton Park, N.Y. 12065
Mohawk Auto Center: 756 State Street Schenectady, N.Y. 12307
Mohawk Collision Center: 25 Saratoga Road Schenectady, N.Y. 12302
The locations will be accepting donations now until October 24.
