Capital Region buddy walk to benefit down syndrome

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, September 26, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., the Capital Region Buddy Walk celebrates its 25th Anniversary with a Car Parade in the achievements of individuals with Down syndrome.

The event which kicks off at the parking lot on Manning Blvd. will begin with the singing of the National Anthem followed by groups to wave/cheer and celebrate the accomplishments of individuals with Down syndrome, along with members of the Albany Police & Fire Department, characters from the Police Athletic League, therapy dogs & pigs, and more.

Proceeds benefit the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center, an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services.

For additional information please visit the Center for Disability website.

