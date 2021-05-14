Capital Region BOCES teaches kids how to build a film, stage career

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many students have dreams of gaining fame and fortune on Broadway or in Hollywood, but how many of those students can actually say they are learning the skills necessary for that in a grand, nationally known theater?

That is what nearly two dozen students in the Entertainment Tech program at Capital Region BOCES experienced this year as the program settled into its new home at Proctors in Schenectady.

BOCES is looking to grow the program and add more students for the 2021-22 school year as it works to meet the demand of the industry.

“We have had great success with this and in offering opportunities for students to achieve their dreams,” said Jeff Palmer, director of Career and Technical Education at Capital Region BOCES. “We want to make sure that every student in the region who has dreams of stardom take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”

Proctors Collaborative CEO Philip Morris said the need for industry workers is about to explode.

“Demand for skilled theatre technicians will explode in a post-COVID world as theater and film returns throughout the Capital Region,” Morris said. “The world will depend on imaginative and innovative people and applicants.”

The two-year program is the result of a partnership between Capital Region BOCES, Proctors and Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC).

Students meet daily in the Addy Theatre, Media Lab, rehearsal spaces and even the main theater and will have the opportunity to work on productions when shows resume post-COVID19, teacher Jeff Knorr said.

In their studies, students learn about the many jobs and the skills needed to work in the entertainment industry, including set design/carpentry, lighting/stage electrics, sound design/recording, costuming, stage management, film/media, etc.

Students can earn up to 16 college credits at FMCC through the program.

“I love it. It’s a lot of hands-on learning, rather than sitting at a desk writing all day,” said Chloe Hollner-Turner of Cohoes.

Students say the program affords them an opportunity to gain a broad understanding of all aspects of theater and movie production.