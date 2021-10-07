Capital Region Boards of Election guide, register to vote deadline Friday, Oct. 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There are three ways New Yorkers can register to vote before Friday’s deadline- in person, online, or by mail. Online registration is only for people who have a New York-issued non-driver identification card, permit, or driver’s license and registrations sent by mail must be postmarked by Friday at midnight.

A complete list of restrictions that apply to register to vote online can be found on the New York State Register to Vote website. The site said it takes approximately five minutes to fill out the online form.

Registrations by mail should be sent to county Boards of Elections (BOE). Below are the links to county BOE’s, addresses, hours, phone numbers, and email addresses. The voter registration form is available below county BOE information.

Don’t know if you’re registered to vote? New Yorkers can find out their voter status and polling location on the New York BOE website.

Physical address: 260 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202

Mailing address: 224 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

(518) 487-5060

boardofelections@albanycounty.com

401 State Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Columbia County BOE strongly suggests people register online or by mail due to COVID-19)

(518) 828-3115

elections@columbiacountyny.com

County Office Complex 2714 State Highway 29, Suite 1, Johnstown, NY 12095

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

(518) 736-5526

boe@fultoncountyny.gov

411 Main Street, Catskill NY, 12414

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

(518) 719-3550

elections@discovergreene.com

Physical address: Old Courthouse 9 Park Street, Fonda, NY 12068-1500

Mailing address: P.O. Box 1500, Fonda, NY 12068-1500

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

(518) 853-8180

Email Montgomery County BOE

1600 7 th Avenue, Troy, NY 12180

Avenue, Troy, NY 12180 Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

(518) 270-2990

RenscoBOE@rensco.com

50 W. High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

(518) 885-2249

Email Saratoga County BOE

2696 Hamburg Street, Schenectady, NY 12303

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

(518) 377-2469

Email Schenectady County BOE

Physical address: County Office Building, Room 300, 284 Main Street, Schoharie, NY 12157

Mailing address: P.O. Box 99, Schoharie, NY 12157

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Email Schoharie County BOE

3 rd Floor Human Services Building, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845

Floor Human Services Building, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

(518) 761-6458

Email Warren County BOE