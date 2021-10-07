Capital Region Boards of Election guide, register to vote deadline Friday, Oct. 8

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There are three ways New Yorkers can register to vote before Friday’s deadline- in person, online, or by mail. Online registration is only for people who have a New York-issued non-driver identification card, permit, or driver’s license and registrations sent by mail must be postmarked by Friday at midnight.

A complete list of restrictions that apply to register to vote online can be found on the New York State Register to Vote website. The site said it takes approximately five minutes to fill out the online form.

Registrations by mail should be sent to county Boards of Elections (BOE). Below are the links to county BOE’s, addresses, hours, phone numbers, and email addresses. The voter registration form is available below county BOE information.

Don’t know if you’re registered to vote? New Yorkers can find out their voter status and polling location on the New York BOE website.

Albany County

  • Physical address: 260 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202
  • Mailing address: 224 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202
  • Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • (518) 487-5060
  • boardofelections@albanycounty.com

Columbia County

  • 401 State Street, Hudson, NY 12534
  • Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Columbia County BOE strongly suggests people register online or by mail due to COVID-19)
  • (518) 828-3115
  • elections@columbiacountyny.com

Fulton County

  • County Office Complex 2714 State Highway 29, Suite 1, Johnstown, NY 12095
  • Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • (518) 736-5526
  • boe@fultoncountyny.gov

Greene County

  • 411 Main Street, Catskill NY, 12414
  • Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • (518) 719-3550
  • elections@discovergreene.com

Montgomery County

  • Physical address: Old Courthouse 9 Park Street, Fonda, NY 12068-1500
  • Mailing address: P.O. Box 1500, Fonda, NY 12068-1500
  • Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • (518) 853-8180
  • Email Montgomery County BOE

Rensselaer County

  • 1600 7th Avenue, Troy, NY 12180
  • Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • (518) 270-2990
  • RenscoBOE@rensco.com

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

  • Physical address: County Office Building, Room 300, 284 Main Street, Schoharie, NY 12157
  • Mailing address: P.O. Box 99, Schoharie, NY 12157
  • Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Email Schoharie County BOE

Warren County

  • 3rd Floor Human Services Building, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845
  • Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • (518) 761-6458
  • Email Warren County BOE

Washington County

  • Physical address: 1153 Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward, NY 12828
  • Mailing address: 383 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828
  • (518) 746-2180
  • boardofelections@washingtoncountyny.gov
voteregform-eng-fillableDownload

