CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With numerous programs designed to help prevent overdoses, two Capital Region counites are experiencing an uptick. NEWS10 speaking with officials about the spike and how you can help mitigate the problem.

You have probably heard about a Narcan training seminar in your neighborhood. Most Capital Region areas have them. The problem some officials say, despite all their efforts, people just don’t know how to use it, and there is still the stigma attached to overdoses.

“It’s nothing new to the area unfortunately. Basically, it’s a nationwide problem with the opioid epidemic that’s going on right now,” said Schenectady Police Sergeant Nick Mannix.

Mannix says several overdoses occurred on Monday. He says they are doing all they can to get the word out but tells me they have run into some issues.

“I think overall the more Narcan that’s out there and the more people that are aware of it, that can help reverse an overdose,” said Mannix.

“There’s courses and trainings pretty much all over the place. It’s something that people need to realize that you’re not going to, if the person isn’t having an opioid overdose, you’re not going to hurt that person. I just think people are scared and they don’t know for sure,” said Mannix.

In Rensselaer County, there were 17 overdoses last week, five of them fatal.

“Every now and then a batch will make its way through a community and there will be a bunch of fatalities from that batch,” Rensselaer County Sheriff, Patrick Russo.

“Our concern is that there is still some of that batch out there in the community and we urge people to use caution and avoid taking drugs because we’re not sure this is over,” continued Russo.

Some fear that police will intervene, and they will be arrested if they are connected to the overdose victim.

“If somebody is using with somebody and they start overdosing, if you’re calling 911 [as] that Good Samaritan, they are not going to come after you and do all that. We’re just trying to help people save people’s lives,” said Mannix.

For help with obtaining and using Naloxone/Narcan in Schenectady the Police Department released the following list:

Our harm reduction partners throughout the community along with SPD’s Schenectady Cares Program have been notified of several suspected non-fatal overdoses that occurred today. Below are a list of providers throughout the area that can help you or a loved one if you are living with a substance use disorder.

Catholic Charities/Project Safe Point – 24/7 Health Hub toll free # – 1-866-930-4999. Harm reduction services, overdose prevention (including naloxone) treatment readiness and referral, syringe exchange, HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available by calling the number above.

Alliance for Positive Health – 518-346-9272, ext. 3213. Harm reduction services, overdose prevention (including naloxone), treatment readiness and referral, HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available by calling the number above.

New Choices – (518)346-4436 or (518) 382-7838. Provides outpatient services, medication assisted treatment, and recovery supports.

Conifer Park – 518-399-6446 for the main facility and 800-926-6433 for intake/admissions (Inpatient), (518) 372-7031 (outpatient). Provides MAT, and Family Support services.

SPARC Inpatient Rehab – (518) 452-6700

SPARC Rotterdam clinic – (518) 357-2909. Provides outpatient and MAT services

Ellis Emergency Department- Provides MAT and referrals to treatment, and CRPA (Certified Recovery Peer Advocate) support: Mon-Fri 8-4 with referrals to either Conifer Park or Catholic Charities outside of those hours.

The RSS/Ellis Living Room- (518) 831-1523. Provides an alternate to visiting Emergency Room for mental health crises.

Hometown Health – Open Mon-Thu 7:00am-7:00pm, Fri 7:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm. Call 518-370-1441 ext. 4182 or ext. 4175. Offering health services, Certified Recovery Peer Advocated (CRPA’s), Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Outpatient Substance Use Disorder services, and nursing staff and SUD OP staff trained in SBIRT, helping with early intervention and treatment for those with a substance use disorder. Visit http://hometownhealthcenters.org/ for more information.

Project COAST – (Coordinated Opioid and Stimulant Treatment) – 866-518-4991. This is 24/7 same day access to MAT for individuals that use opioids.

St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Centers – Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) – provide a comprehensive range of assistance to individuals and families in need of care. They can help out with housing assistance, food insecurities, mental health treatment, substance use treatment, case management, etc. Call (518)-354-5390 for more information.

https://www.schenectadycounty.com/public-health/narcan – You can get trained in naloxone via the Schenectady County website. Call (518) 386-2067 or the Office of Community Services at (518) 386-2218 for more information.

The Schenectady Cares Program at the Schenectady Police Department- 24/7, walk-in program which helps individuals connect with services throughout the region. 518-630-0911.

In Rensselaer County the Director of Public Health, Mary Fran Wachunas, says to “Call our helpline at 833-467-3123 to start a path to recovery. The county also makes Narcan available, which is helpful in counteracting opiate overdoses, on a free and no questions asked basis.”